Wesley Girls' vs Shafic Osman: Methodist Reverend Minister Rcounts His Days as a T.I AMASS Student
- A video of a Reverend Minister of the Methodist Church speaking about the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' has gone viral
- He backed the stance taken by Wesley Girls and recalled happenings during his time as a student of T.I. Ahmadiyya
- Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on the matter and concerns raised by the Reverend Minister
A Reverend Minister of the Methodist Church, The Very Rev. Maxwell Obeng, has thrown his support behind Wesley Girls' High School, insisting that the school must preserve its identity.
Speaking in an interview with WTV, he recalled his time as a student at T.I. Ahmadiyya and the school functions he had to attend even though he was not a Muslim.
Delving into details, he indicated that during his time, students were required to recite Islamic prayers during assembly.
He stated that whenever Islamic scholars came to school, students from all faiths would converge to hear the message they shared.
Parent storms Wesley Girls' to withdraw daughter over Ramadan fast, resurfaced video sparks reactions
The Very Rev. Maxwell Obeng also mentioned that he knew of instances where Christian students who tried to pray on the school grounds were prevented from doing so.
The comments by the respected man of God come in the wake of a lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students.
The plaintiff, a Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, filed a lawsuit in December 2024, challenging the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students.
Lawsuit against Wesley Girls'
The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, on his part, has responded to the suit challenging the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls' Senior High School.
The Office argued that Wesley Girls' SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, and is therefore entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the disclosure of the Reverend Minister
Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the concerns raised by the Reverend Minister:
Solomon K. A. Asante added:
"I went to T.I. Ahmadiyya Primary School at Ejura, and over 30 years now I can recite the Islamic prayers."
Ahmed Mubarak Nuhu stated:
"The man was not in the boarding school, so he was not an eyewitness. It's hearsay."
Stephen Opoku Awudu opined:
"Thank you for this insight. At least we know these things don't only happen in Christian schools."
Abrokwa Joyce indicated:
"Please, our leadership should stand on their feet. If they can't obey, they can leave for other schools."
The Living Stone added:
"Nobody forces anyone. When you are in class, by all means, you have to recite. How can you be in class without learning what is being taught? That doesn't mean you are being forced. That's a classroom thing, but yours is about teaching people what is not in the season of the classroom."
Captain Smart reacts to lawsuit against Gey Hey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart waded into the contentious debate over a religious lawsuit filed against Wesley Girls' Senior High School (WeyGeyHey).
He opined that religion had clouded the judgment of many of our national leaders and was hindering the nation’s development.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.