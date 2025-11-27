A video of a Reverend Minister of the Methodist Church speaking about the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' has gone viral

He backed the stance taken by Wesley Girls and recalled happenings during his time as a student of T.I. Ahmadiyya

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on the matter and concerns raised by the Reverend Minister

A Reverend Minister of the Methodist Church, The Very Rev. Maxwell Obeng, has thrown his support behind Wesley Girls' High School, insisting that the school must preserve its identity.

Speaking in an interview with WTV, he recalled his time as a student at T.I. Ahmadiyya and the school functions he had to attend even though he was not a Muslim.

Delving into details, he indicated that during his time, students were required to recite Islamic prayers during assembly.

He stated that whenever Islamic scholars came to school, students from all faiths would converge to hear the message they shared.

The Very Rev. Maxwell Obeng also mentioned that he knew of instances where Christian students who tried to pray on the school grounds were prevented from doing so.

The comments by the respected man of God come in the wake of a lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students.

The plaintiff, a Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, filed a lawsuit in December 2024, challenging the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students.

Lawsuit against Wesley Girls'

The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, on his part, has responded to the suit challenging the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

The Office argued that Wesley Girls' SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, and is therefore entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage.

Reactions to the disclosure of the Reverend Minister

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the concerns raised by the Reverend Minister:

Solomon K. A. Asante added:

"I went to T.I. Ahmadiyya Primary School at Ejura, and over 30 years now I can recite the Islamic prayers."

Ahmed Mubarak Nuhu stated:

"The man was not in the boarding school, so he was not an eyewitness. It's hearsay."

Stephen Opoku Awudu opined:

"Thank you for this insight. At least we know these things don't only happen in Christian schools."

Abrokwa Joyce indicated:

"Please, our leadership should stand on their feet. If they can't obey, they can leave for other schools."

The Living Stone added:

"Nobody forces anyone. When you are in class, by all means, you have to recite. How can you be in class without learning what is being taught? That doesn't mean you are being forced. That's a classroom thing, but yours is about teaching people what is not in the season of the classroom."

