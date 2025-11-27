Dr Zaato has shared his views on the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students and has offered clarity on some issues

He has appealed to the plaintiff to withdraw the lawsuit for the sake of the students

Netizens who reacted to the post have also shared their views on the matter.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Senior Lecturer and Policy Analyst Dr Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has weighed in on the brouhaha surrounding the lawsuit filed by Shafic Osman against Wesley Girls' Senior High School and the government.

Speaking on TV3's New Day, Dr Zaato opined that filing a lawsuit was not the most ideal way of addressing the issue.

University of Ghana Lecturer Dr Zaato appeals to Shafic Osman to withdraw the case. Photo credit: @KwesiHubert/X, @Wesley Girls/Facebook

Source: UGC

He maintained that the court might come out with a ruling that could raise more concerns and eventually not benefit the children.

The lecturer, in his view, opined that the best way forward would be for the matter to be withdrawn so that stakeholders from both sides could deliberate on the issue and find a common ground.

"For the sake of the children, I don’t think it’s too late to remove this case from the courts, come out, and let us sit down. I don’t think it’s too late for the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the Christian Council, and the Muslim brothers and sisters to sit down at the table.

"People should be advised to withdraw this case, and then we can go to the memorandum and find a common space. Because if you allow this thing to continue to the court and allow the court to make a ruling, I don’t think the ruling will be to the benefit of the children."

AG files response to lawsuit

The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, in his response to the lawsuit, contested the alleged discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

In his response, he argued that Wesley Girls' SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, and is therefore entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines.

At the time of writing this report, the post by Shafic Osman had generated a lot of reactions.

The Supreme Court is hearing the discrimination case against Wesley Girls Senior High School

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions to appeal by Dr Zaato to Shafic Osman

@abban_chris stated:

"But are there not circumstances where Christians are forced to attend mosques when they go to Islamic schools?"

@AAkotesie3974 opined:

"I think what has spiked the controversy is the decision to take the matter to court. He shouldn’t have done that in the first place, because a lot of Muslims have gone through Wesley Girls and are out. Some are still there, and there isn’t any problem."

@bilo__x added:

"I agree with the possible threat post-ruling, but this has been deliberated on for years behind closed doors. There have been promise after promise and signed agreements over agreements, but it has so far resulted in nothing!"

Former Gey Hey recounts experience at school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fathia Ayodele Kareem, a young Ghanaian medical doctor who attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High School from 2006 to 2009, recounted her story as a Muslim student.

According to Fathia, the extent of alleged religious intolerance left much to be desired.

Source: YEN.com.gh