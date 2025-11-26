Captain Smart has stirred drama after he weighed in on the ongoing religious freedom lawsuit filed against Wesley Girls Senior High School (WeyGeyHey)

The Onua TV host slammed the fixation on religion in Ghana's schools, calling it unproductive and contributing nothing to Ghana's national development

A Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, has filed a lawsuit accusing Wey Gey Hey of preventing their Muslim students from fasting and practising their religion

Political commentator, Captain Smart, stoked controversy on social media as he waded into the contentious debate over a religious discrimination lawsuit filed against Wesley Girls Senior High School (WeyGeyHey).

A Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, has filed a lawsuit before the Supreme Court accusing Wesley Girls Senior High School of preventing Muslim girls from practising their religion.

In his filing, he stated that muslim students were prevented from fasting during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan and that they were also stopped from observing other Islamic practices.

He has argued that these practices violated the constitutional protections for religious freedom of the students involved.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2024, has dominated public discussion in recent days after the Attorney General, Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, filed his response against the case.

The AG argued that Wesley Girls’ SHS is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines as it was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana.

Captain Smart slams WeyGeyHey lawsuit

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Onua TV on November 26, 2025, Captain Smart slammed the focus on religion in Ghana’s educational system.

He stated that religion had clouded the judgment of many of our national leaders and was hindering the nation’s development.

“Why is religion playing alongside education in this country? I don't understand. In Ghana, our downfall is mainly when it comes to religion. Many of our top politicians lose their minds when religion becomes involved in an issue,” he said.

He criticised the lawsuit as needless, claiming it was common sense that if you went to a Christian school, you adhered to Christian rules and vice versa.

Captain Smart added that religious knowledge had no real-life benefits and should not be mixed with our education.

“We don't learn to serve God in school. Religious knowledge does not fix potholes; it does not create employment. So those fighting for religion in our education systems should stop; it does not make sense. Why are we doing this?” he queried.

