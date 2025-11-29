The Ministry for the Interior has declared Friday, December 5, 2022, a public holiday in Ghana

According to the ministry, the day is in commemoration of the annual Farmers Day observed every first Friday in December

This year's national Farmers Day event will be observed in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, has declared Friday, December 5, 2025, as a public holiday for Ghanaians.

The Member of Parliament for Asawase stated this in a statement dated Friday, November 28, 2025.

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, declares December 5, 2025, a holiday. Photo credit: @mintergh

Source: Facebook

In the statement, which was shared on social media, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak said that, as in previous years, the first Friday in December would be celebrated as Farmers’ Day, hence the statutory public holiday.

"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 5th December 2025, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

Farmers’ Day is celebrated in Ghana every year to honour the immense support and contribution of farmers and fishers in the country. It acknowledges their role in national development, food security, and economic growth.

The 2025 Farmers’ Day celebration will be held under the theme: “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure the Future.” The main event will take place in Ho, Volta Region.

There will be national and regional celebrations. The Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies will also organise their own events to honour top farmers in their jurisdictions.

Other activities will include exhibitions, forums, and the presentation of valuable prizes to top farmers, which have included a three-bedroom house for the best farmer since 2002.

Netizens happy over the holiday declaration

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by the Ministry of the Interior on social media. Many seemed happy that there was a holiday coming up. Read some of the comments below:

Hassan Fuseini said:

"Eye zuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu eye zaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa joy is coming."

@JahNamm wrote:

"You spoil there❤️‍🔥… man, go rest small."

@NwaZamani said:

"You spoil there give we 😎👍."

Nana Abayie Beckham wrote:

"As a teacher...Akyire diiiinnnn."

Source: YEN.com.gh