The prices, ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢40,300, have been described by many as exorbitant

Netizens who saw the video expressed concern over the new rates, with many Ghanaians calling on the government to intervene

A new list of hostel prices for students at the University of Ghana has sparked outrage on social media.

The list of prices ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢40,300 has triggered calls for the government to properly regulate fees charged for accommodation, especially for students who reside at the African Union Hall, commonly known as Pent Hostel.

In a document sighted by YEN.com.gh, students who want to reside in a one-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall with an Air Conditioner installed in the room would pay GH¢40,329.

Also, a student who wished to occupy a one-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall without an Air Conditioner installed would pay GH¢ 24,835.

Students who wish to reside in a two-in-a-room apartment with an Air Conditioner installed will pay GH¢21,426.

For a two-in-a-room apartment without AC, each student would pay GH¢ 17,247. Students lodging in a four-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall would pay GH¢8,976.

Additionally, students taking a two-in-a-room apartment without AC at the Old Pent would pay GH¢ 14,363.

A four-in-a-room apartment at the Old Pent Hall also goes for GH¢7,492 per individual.

For international students, a one-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall with an Air Conditioner installed in the room would go for GH¢ 43,500.

Also, a student who wished to occupy a one-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall without an Air Conditioner installed would pay GH¢ 28,000.

Students who wish to reside in a two-in-a-room apartment with an Air Conditioner installed will pay GH¢ 25,000.

A two-in-a-room apartment without AC at New Pent goes for GH¢ 19,000, while a two-in-a-room apartment without AC at the Old Pent Hostel goes for GH¢ 17,000 for international students.

A four-in-a-room apartment at the New Pent Hall for international students goes for GH¢ 12,000 per individual

According to the new list, a four-in-a-room apartment at the Old Pent Hall for international students goes for GH¢ 10,500 per individual.

See the list of new hostel prices for students who wish to reside at the African Union Hall or Pent Hostel:

2024 Pent Hostel fees emerge after new list

The new prices are a sharp rise in the list of hostel fees released last year for the African Union Hall. YEN.com.gh reported that students were expected to pay between GH¢5,000 and GH¢35,000 for a room at the Pent hostel.

The fees were classified as extravagant by many students who were wondering how they would raise such funds to pay for their rooms.

Netizens who saw the video were alarmed and called on the University of Ghana students to act immediately on the matter.

