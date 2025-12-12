A brilliant SHS graduate, despite excelling in the WASSCE, may not be able to attend university

Kelvin Asamoah has been offered admission to study at the University of Ghana, but the money for fees has become a problem

He spoke in an interview with YEN.com.gh and called on well-meaning persons to come to his aid

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The desire of Kelvin Asamoah, a brilliant Senior High School student, to achieve his dream of pursuing tertiary education is now facing uncertainty despite gaining admission to study at the University of Ghana.

The 19-year-old, who attended Asuom Senior High School, brought honour to his family after excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A 19 year-old seeks help to pay her fees at University of Ghana. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook, @Kelvin Asamoah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He has therefore been admitted to study for a Bachelor of Education in Social Studies at the nation’s premier university; however, the brilliant young man may lose his admission slot due to financial constraints

At the moment, his academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are GH¢2,319, of which he is required to pay a non-refundable commitment fee of 30% within seven days from the date of issuance of the admission letter.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kelvin Asamoah said that raising the money to pay his fees has become a challenge because his mother, a single parent, was sick, a situation that has negatively affected their finances.

“My mum is a single parent. She fell sick, and by the time she recovered, her market stock had run down, so she is struggling to pay my school fees.”

The University of Ghana publishes list of newly admitted students. Photo credit:@University o Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kelvin has therefore appealed to individuals, groups, and organisations to come to his aid and assist him financially through school so that his dream of attaining tertiary education does not go in vain.

Persons willing to help Kelvin can contact him on 0546022076.

UG sets up Admission Assistance Desk

The University of Ghana has informed successful applicants that it has set up an Admissions Assistance Desk to support newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The desk will be located at the University of Ghana Stadium and will operate from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to provide guidance on admission processes, respond to enquiries, and offer related support services.

Approved fees for UG Diaspora Halls

The University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) has released the residential fees for the 2025/2026 academic year for the diaspora halls.

The halls include Jubilee Hall, Alexander Adu Kwapong Hall, Hilla Limann Hall, Jean Nelson Aka Hall, Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall, and the International Students Hostel.

Other facilities are Valco Hostel, Legon Hall Annexe C, Mensah Sarbah Hall C/D, Akuafo Hall C, and Akuafo Hall D.

Boy seeks support to attend university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man called for help to pay his university fees.

Silas Ebbi, a former student of Dadieso Senior High Technical School, scored four As and four Bs in the WASSCE.

He appealed for help to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Source: YEN.com.gh