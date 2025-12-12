The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has released the second batch of admissions for the 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes

Following this much-anticipated update, the school has shared clear steps to guide applicants on how to check their admission status

Excitement continued to build as prospective students finally learned whether their applications were successful or not

One of Ghana’s leading technological and mining tertiary institutions University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), has finally published the long-awaited second batch of its admission list.

The institution’s Student Representative Council (SRC) took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm that the new list of admitted students is now available.

The update was shared on Wednesday, December 11, 2025, marking another important moment in the academic calendar.

How to check UMaT admission status

The announcement came with a clear and accessible link that applicants must use to access the official list and confirm their admission status.

This step is crucial for ensuring that every successful applicant secures their place and avoids missing important deadlines.

In this second batch alone, the university proudly admitted 4,137 students, marking a significant milestone in its admission process.

The school celebrated this achievement with a heartfelt and warm message to the new entrants:

“Congratulations to our newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.”

The message highlighted the university’s commitment to welcoming fresh talent and fostering academic excellence.

Read the X details below.

Applicants are expected to carefully follow the outlined steps below to complete their admission process, ensuring they meet all requirements and deadlines without any difficulties.

◆ Visit https://rb.gy/45rnjq to access the admission list.

◆ Use your name or reference number to search for your application status.

◆ NB: Only successful applicants will see their names and reference numbers in the list.

◆ Click on the “Login” button shown against your name to open the admissions portal.

◆ Log in to the portal with your reference number and PIN to download and print your admission letter, fee schedule, and items list.

This update follows the release of the first batch on November 21, 2025, which was also published on the SRC’s official X page.

The timing of this second batch aligns with Ghana’s broader admission season, as several universities continue releasing their lists.

Over the week, institutions such as the University of Ghana (Legon) and KNUST have issued theirs, while others, including UPSA, remain open for applications until December 12, 2025, at 5 PM.

