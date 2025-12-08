A brilliant Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of many after news of his academic achievement went viral

This comes after he bagged five degrees and completed his PhD studies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the young man for his achievements at KNUST

Dr Richard Apau, an intelligent Ghanaian man, has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after interesting details about his academic journey were made public.

This comes after it was disclosed that he had been studying Computer Science for years at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a post on X, The Voice of KNUST disclosed that Richard Apau has a BSc in Computer Science, an MPhil in Computer Science, an MS in Cyber Security and Management, an MA in Global Security, a Master of Arts in Global Security from King’s College London and a PhD in Computer Science.

The post disclosed that the Ghanaian genius earned all these degrees within a span of 15 years.

Presec old boy named KNUST Valedictorian

Ebenezer Appiah Odei, an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec), made his alma mater proud at the 59th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST

This comes after he was adjudged the overall best-graduating student for the Class of 2025.

He emerged as the valedictorian for KNUST with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.06.

In a post on Facebook, The Voice of KNUST disclosed that Odei had made history as one of the best students since 1972.

Ebenezer, who graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science, recorded 56 A's during his time as a student.

Netizens congratulate KNUST’s Dr Richard Apau

Netizens who reacted to the post showered praises on Richard Apau for his outstanding academic performance, which inspires others.

@Nambehela indicated:

“Congratulations, Dr. It’s my son's dream to study the same course as you. He is currently doing his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science here in Uganda.”

@YetundeBeatrice stated:

“Oooh, congratulations to him, but that’s too long for studies. If he had done all the studies abroad, he would have gotten an ILR.”

@PADDYSINC added:

“Hope we will soon have solutions to African problems across all tech sectors.”

@Dannybwoy82 added:

“I just dey pity ein kiddies; he go take learning wound them.”

@_kojoDaniel opined:

“Discipline is the real superpower. Fifteen years of straight wins.”

@NoelNtakirutim1 added:

“Hi. Why not visit Rwanda and see how we value your skills?”

“@UrugwiroVillage can take care of you.”

