A young University of Ghana graduate is trending after a viral video showed what he is doing now

The graduate’s story has sparked massive online reactions after a friend posted his story

Many netizens argue that not all graduates are meant for office jobs, applauding his choice to pursue hands-on skills

A young graduate from the University of Ghana (UG) is inspiring thousands after a video of him working as a carpenter went viral.

Legon graduate trends for venturing into carpentry. Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: UGC

The story has sparked nationwide conversations about unemployment, self-reliance, and alternative career paths for Ghanaian youth.

In the video, the graduate is seen diligently working in a carpentry workshop, assisting a colleague as they craft wooden pieces together.

Other clips feature photos of him during his university days, highlighting how his life has transformed since leaving campus.

The video has garnered massive attention online, with many praising the young man for taking charge of his future and showing that not all graduates must follow the traditional office-job route.

Netizens blast friend of graduate into Carpentry

Although details about his university course remain unknown, many online users defended him, arguing that pursuing hands-on skills should be celebrated rather than ridiculed.

Some netizens criticised the friend who posted the video, claiming it might have been done disrespectfully.

Others highlighted that artisans and professionals in hands-on industries, like carpentry, often earn more than some office workers, and that acquiring practical skills can be more lucrative than waiting indefinitely for government jobs.

@ManUnitedQueen_ wrote:

"Do you know YAKDECOR? He completed KNUST… The friend who videoed him will be begging him for money very soon."

@osibisa09 added:

"Is it bad to be handy these days? You boys will learn the hard way soon."

@ImfasoInvest commented:

"We need more of these graduates diving into hands-on trades to develop our furniture and wood processing industry."

@David_Mawutueni said:

"There is nothing wrong with this. It will help him elevate his craft and should encourage others rather than waiting for government recruitment."

@joejunior566 noted:

"A KNUST graduate joined the FOSS footwear sellers and is now their leader with lots of big trucks in his name. Applaud 👏 him."

@Onipanua_ added:

"Give him just two years! One contract could equal a typical graduate’s five-year salary."

@SteveClayx asked:

"Why do people expect everyone with a degree to work in an office?"

@Smilesz2 stated:

"Evidence of a broken education system and misplaced priorities."

@VictoriaAwudi1 concluded:

"And it’s the best! He will earn more than those going about with certificates for years searching for jobs."

Graduates turning to entrepreneurship and hands-on skills

With rising youth unemployment, many young Ghanaians are taking matters into their own hands.

Some are learning practical skills like carpentry, tailoring, hair business, amongst other trades, immediately after school, while others explore small businesses, manufacturing, or blue-collar jobs.

The reality is that many office jobs are scarce, and salaries often fail to meet living costs, forcing graduates to rely on loans or family support.

In contrast, those venturing into skilled trades or entrepreneurship frequently find faster financial growth and independence.

26-year-old Amanda Ahiadormey speaks on her work as a lawyer and skincare entrepreneur in Ghana. Photo credit: @UGC Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Graduate thriving as skincare entrepreneur & lawyer

YEN.com.gh previously reported on another inspiring graduate who is thriving as both a lawyer and a skincare entrepreneur.

The founder of Summer Skin, a sustainable natural skincare brand, shared her journey of balancing law school and entrepreneurship.

Her story proves that determination and grit can allow young people to succeed in multiple fields simultaneously.

Source: YEN.com.gh