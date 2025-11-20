Xorlali Opel, a young Ghanaian lady, became the overall best student at the Central University's 2025 graduation ceremony

In her speech, Xorlali Opel recounted her journey of perseverance, dedication, hard work and excellence, which eventually paid off

Social media users thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate and wish her well in her future endeavours

A young Ghanaian lady, Xorlali Opel, was named the overall best student at Central University’s 24th graduation ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Xorlali Opel achieved an outstanding GPA of 3.95 as a Psychology student from the Department of Social Science and was awarded a BSc in Psychology.

Xorlali Opel becomes the Overall best student of the 2025 Central University graduating class. Photo credit: @centraledugh

Source: Facebook

The valedictorian was presented with a MacBook, $1,000, and a certificate sponsored by the ICGC Head Office. The Chancellor, Pastor Mensa Otabil, presented the award to her.

In her speech, Xorlali recounted how she stayed home for three years after completing Senior High School (SHS) because the finances were not available for her to immediately continue to the university.

She disclosed that she engaged in various activities while waiting for the right time to begin her tertiary education.

“I went online, found some free resources, and self-studied neuroscience because that was a passion of mine. I did all of this while teaching myself graphic design and creative writing, and working a cleaning job that paid GHC 200 a month just so I could support my siblings.”

She expressed gratitude to the University community, her family, friends, and everyone who had supported her along the way. Xorlali also congratulated her colleagues and encouraged them to do their best wherever they find themselves after school.

Xorlali Opel celebrated for KNUST valedictorian achievement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Central University shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Ruby Melody Agbola said:

"Xorlali, Xorlali, Xorlali! How many times have I called you? You made us so proud. You lifted the flag of Miadedu flying super high today. Your valedictorian speech brought us all to tears with admiration and pride. I know your Mum and Dad were right there behind you, cheering you on. Congratulations, Vinye! Mawu nenor anyikpliwo, atamornawo, adonusewo eye dagbe, dagbe nakplorwo in all your endeavours. Happy graduation 🎓 🎓🎓 🎊🎊🎊💓💓💓."

Afoe Willis wrote:

"You do all my Star girl! Please accept my 99 salutes!!!"

Michael Gyampo said:

"Outstanding achievement, Xorlali. But your personal story makes it all the more remarkable. Destined for great things. May the Lord go ahead of you."

Della Dellz wrote:

"My heart got chilled for you. Xorlali. Your achievement is indelible. Congratulations."

NO Ris said:

"Peter Bawuah, please can you assist this young lady in studying abroad? Thank you, my brother."

Kwaku Sammy wrote:

"A huge congratulations to her!"

Papa Kwesi Aidoo said:

"An awesome feat! Congratulations! 👏👏👏."

Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware graduates top of his 2025 class at the College of Engineering at KNUST. Photo credit: THEVOKOFFICIAL1

Source: Facebook

Otuo Serebour emerges Valedictorian at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Opoku Ware School, Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware, became the valedictorian of the 2025 College of Engineering graduating class at KNUST.

Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware's story is one of resilience and determination, considering that he was a General Arts student who later had to study Science.

Social media users, especially old students of Opoku Ware, who saw the post, celebrated Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware for his academic achievement.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh