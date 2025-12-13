A young man has reacted after voicing his unhappiness with the University of Ghana over an issue concerning the admissions list for successful applicants that was announced

Taking to social media, he lamented that his relative had good grades in the 2023 WASSCE but was still denied admission

Many people also shared their grievances and concerns regarding the admission list released by the university

A Ghanaian man has voiced his unhappiness following the release of the University of Ghana admissions list for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Taking to social media, the man, known on X as @papaniimensah, expressed frustration over the university’s decision to offer his nephew BSc Business Administration (fee-paying option)

Man complains over University of Ghana admission. Photo credit:@Ivan Pantic/Getty Images, @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Quizzed by a netizen on whether his relative met the cut-off point to qualify for his first-choice programme, the young man, @papaniimensah, responded, saying that his nephew, in that case, should have been offered his second choice, which was Economics and Statistics, especially after obtaining an aggregate of 9 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“My nephew was given BSc Business Administration (fee-paying), meanwhile we never selected that option. What happened to his second option of Economics and Statistics? Is it possible we can be given the option if we go to the admissions office?”

He then opened up about his decision to go to the Admissions Assistance Desk at the University of Ghana to find out more about the situation.

University of Ghana announces releases of admissions list. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

UG sets up Admissions Assistance Desk

The University of Ghana has set up an Admissions Assistance Desk to aid newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The university explained that the desk would be located at the University of Ghana Stadium, operating from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The statement explained that the main issues the desk would address would centre on guidance regarding admission processes, enquiries, and related support services.

At the time of writing the report, the announcement by the University on the release of the 2025/2026 admission results had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the post by the netizen:

Reactions to the University of Ghana's admissions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post expressed delight regarding the release of the 2025/2026 admission list. Others also voiced their concerns regarding the ongoing admissions process.

Prince Okumah stated:

“Awesome! Congratulations to all admitted students. Wishing them well in the best university in Ghana, Legon.”

Richmond Amoah Dapaah Dunamis asked:

“What about graduate admissions, please? University of Ghana, Legon.”

Ernestina Valdez opined:

“So no more admissions till next year?”

Flozzy Antwi added:

“Is it the final list?”

Ghanaian lady advises SHS graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady advised Senior High School (SHS) graduates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

She explained that public universities accept students with results ranging from aggregate 6 to 36.

She advised that a viable option for SHS graduates who wish to pursue university education is to focus on distance education programmes.

The young lady also mentioned that agriculture programmes and basic education programmes tend to admit more students.

Source: YEN.com.gh