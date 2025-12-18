The graduate of the University of Energy and Natural Resources has delivered a moment that touched countless hearts

On her graduation day, the young lady who was announced the Overall Best Student, graduated with an impressive CGPA of 3.95

Emotions overflowed when she knelt before her father at the graduation grounds to honour his unwavering support

Jennifer Addae, the Overall Best Student of the 2025 graduating class at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, has inspired many with a powerful act of gratitude.

In a video circulating online, Jennifer stood tall in academic excellence as she graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.95.

Amid cheers and applause, attention shifted to a deeply personal moment shared between a daughter and her father.

Moments after receiving her honours as Valedictorian, Jennifer walked toward her father and knelt before him at the graduation grounds.

The simple gesture spoke volumes, leaving many overwhelmed with emotion.

Sharing her story on TikTok via @maame_ama473, Jennifer poured out her heart:

“From the day I stepped onto the land of UENR, my dad took on every responsibility without fail. There were days he went to bed hungry just so I could eat and study. I dedicate this award as the Overall Best Student of UENR, Class of 2025, to my hero — Mr. Philip Addae.”

As part of her academic honours, Jennifer received a cash prize of GHS 2,000, alongside other awards that could not be fully captured.

Her journey has since become a source of motivation, highlighting the power of sacrifice, resilience, and family support.

Through dedication and consistency, Jennifer not only thrived but excelled in a system her family worked tirelessly to sustain.

Jennifer Addae read a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at UENR.

UENR management applauds Jennifer’s academic excellence

Beyond social media admiration, the university community also celebrated her remarkable achievement.

During the graduation ceremony, school management commended her performance, stating:

“Eight semesters, eight end-of-year examinations, with a maximum CGPA of 4.0 — this young lady chose excellence and attained 3.95. We applaud Miss Jennifer Addae, the Overall Best Student. Charley, it is not easy.”

Watch the TikTok video below.

Social Media reacts to Jennifer’s inspiring moment

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users who shared their thoughts:

starboy1980 shared:

“You will go far for kneeling under your father’s feet. More blessings 🙌🙏✨”

James🫶 wrote:

“Did I hear 3.95 CGPA 😳 She did well oo. ATU is really dealing with us.”

_GLORY🩷GYAL🦋🥀 commented:

“A win for her is a win for us all. If you educate a woman, you educate a nation. I felt this deeply 🥺💯.”

Elham🥹💞❤️ 🇯🇲 wrote:

“Sister w’aben wati 🥹❤️ May your certificate be useful 🤲😘.”

Bra_Ayine wrote:

“Not just any programme but CHEMISTRY! Wow 😳👏 Congratulations 🎉.”

Julie – Brains wrote:

“Yes, she is a woman 🥰 Sisterhood won!”

Always Prepared 💗 shared:

“First time I’ve seen a dad praised like this. You made history — chemistry and fatherhood 💪😁.”

akosuaambless wrote:

“My dad would have done the same, but death took him too early 🥺💔. Congratulations, stranger 🎉🥰.”

