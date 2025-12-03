A Senior High School graduate generated reactions after checking her WASSCE results

The initially tense young lady, upon seeing her score, immediately released her held breath and began singing praises, glorifying the name of God

Her joyful celebration, captured in a short clip, has gone viral as many admire her gratitude

A West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2025 candidate is trending for her heartwarming reaction after checking her results.

The young lady known online as Adwoa Momo was seen singing praises as she checked her grades, visibly overwhelmed with joy.

The ecstatic Visual Arts candidate, who attended Esasse Bontefufuo Senior High Technical School, celebrated scoring a cumulative grade of 24.

In the core subjects, she earned C5 in Social Studies, C6 in English, B3 in Mathematics, and B3 in Integrated Science.

For her electives, she had B2 in General Knowledge in Arts, C4 in Graphics, and C6 in Leather Works.

In a viral video she posted on her TikTok account, @ um.adwoah.momo , she expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to God for her performance.

The TikTok video as at the time of publication, had 162.5 thousand views, with 7207 likes.

Her jubilant celebration comes amid reports that over half of all candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE did not pass.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) confirmed that the exams were conducted under strict supervision to ensure credibility and urged the public to disregard unfounded claims.

Watch the TikTok video below;

In other developments, some 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates have expressed concerns regarding their results.

Several are placing the blame on their schools and exam supervisors, claiming that the exam question did not fall under the topics they were taught to study.

“We have been solving past questions, but still. The issue is, I have never seen such a question before.”

“The topics we were given to prepare for the exam did not appear when we sat for the paper.”

In a video shared by JoyNews, the students insisted that they studied hard and wrote something, so they do not understand why they received F9s and E8s.

“Although the Maths was difficult, we, the students, wrote something. We did something, but we all got F9 and E8.”

