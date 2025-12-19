Woman Presents Research on Courses Students Often Regret, Online Buzz Ensues
- A TikTok content creator shared the top ten university courses people later regretted studying, sparking reflection among students nationwide
- Her research outlined the ten programs graduates most often wished they had not pursued, providing insight into academic choices
- Reddit and other online communities reacted heavily, generating debate as users shared personal regrets and alternative study paths
A TikTok content creator has compiled a contentious list highlighting university courses that many graduates regret studying.
Drawing from online research, Reddit threads, and other Google sources, bukkitalks_ as known on TikTok, simplified her findings into the “Top 10 courses people regret studying the most.”
The list begins from the tenth most regretted program: Political Science, Liberal Arts, Culinary Arts, Sociology, Journalism, Education, Psychology, Fine Art, Environmental Science, and Biology.
The post caught the attention of netizens, who shared their own experiences and reflections on course choices.
Reddit users discuss course regrets openly
The conversation gained traction after a Reddit post by user @r/Studium in August 2025 asked: “What do you regret studying, and what would you have studied instead?”
Watch the TikTok video below.
Responses escalated to 214 comments as users shared their experiences:
Omnipotentiauniversa wrote:
AlmightyPush-up shared:
“I regretted studying teaching, switched to social work, and learned practical skills I never got before.”
DoubleNo244 replied, AlmightyPush-up:
“Same here. I would have studied social work or pedagogy with a minor today.”
MindlessNectarine374 shared:
“I sometimes think I should have gone to a different university for a two-subject bachelor's, but I like it in Aachen.”
MrWarfaith wrote:
“Interesting that no chemists are here; we all curse about our studies.”
Lady shares three common regrets after university
This comes after she shared tangible guidance that university students should pay attention to.
In a two-minute, one-second video posted on her TikTok account, bukkitalks_, she addressed freshers and continuing students with advice that can shape their time on campus.
According to her, many graduates regret not following these steps, realising too late that they missed opportunities to make the most of university life.
"Many people regret not doing these things during their time in the university, including myself," she said.
UPSA male students warned over stalking ladies
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), advised male students to be respectful in their interactions with female students on campus.
This message was delivered in a video by a member of the school's management.
The university emphasised that male students whose advances are rejected should respect the wishes of female colleagues and refrain from being forceful or stalking them.
