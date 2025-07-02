The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has disbursed loans to 19,703 students in public and private tertiary institutions for the second semester

The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has disbursed loans to 19,703 students in public and private tertiary institutions for the second semester.

This was disclosed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Dr Saajida Shiraz.

This disbursement is part of the Fund's efforts to support students in pursuing their higher education goals.

The disbursement of loans to a significant number of students highlights the President John Mahama-led administration's commitment to increasing access to education.

According to Dr Shiraz, this is the first time in four years that the SLTF has commenced the disbursement of second-semester loans to tertiary students in Ghana.

In a Facebook post, she stated that second-semester loans were paid to 19,703 tertiary students starting from July 1, 2025, with priority given to students in private tertiary institutions, as their academic year is more advanced than those in public institutions.

"Ahead of the official launch of the No-Fees-Stress initiative, the Student Loan Trust Fund has, for the first time in four years, commenced the disbursement of second-semester loans to tertiary students in Ghana. Second-semester loans have from yesterday now been paid to 19,703 tertiary students, with priority given to students in private tertiary institutions, as their academic year is more advanced than those in public tertiary institutions," she said.

Dr Shiraz further mentioned that the days when the SLTF approved loans for students but couldn't disburse them are over, and that the revamped SLTF is working daily to fulfil its obligation of providing timely financial support to students.

"The days when the Trust Fund approved loans for students that it couldn't disburse are over. The revamped SLTF is working daily to fulfil our obligation of providing timely financial support to students," she added.

The purpose of the SLTF

The Student Loan Trust Fund was instituted to bridge the financial gap for many tertiary students, providing assistance to enable them to focus on their studies.

The SLTF's efforts are expected to have a positive impact on tertiary education in the country.

By providing financial assistance, the Fund is helping ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to quality education, which is essential for the country's development.

Ghanaians hail management of the SLTF

Following Dr Saajida Shiraz on social media, Ghanaians thronged the comment section to praise her and the leadership at SLTF for the disbursement of the loans to the students.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mohammed Oluu Kalli said:

"Dr Saajida Shiraz keep the shine alive, We are exceedingly proud of you."

@Salifu Mohammed Adam also said:

"That's hard work and hard work pays. Keep it up."

@Seinu Ibrahim comemnted:

"God bless my Hajia. You’re doing absolutely amazing."

Deputy Education Minister Dr Clement Apaak announces that first-year university students will no longer receive direct refunds under the government’s no-fee stress policy. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

First-year students exempt from No-Fee refunds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government no longer refunded fees to students as part of the no-fee stress policy.

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, explained that funds were instead credited toward second-year tuition fees.

GH¢499.8 million was allocated for the policy, benefiting all first-year students in public tertiary institutions.

