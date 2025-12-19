A Ghanaian lady shared the top three AI tools every university student should know to make research, assignments, and studies easier

She explained what each AI tool is best for, helping students organise notes, write papers, and excel in academic tasks efficiently

Her TikTok video has sparked massive reactions, with many viewers sharing their experiences and thoughts on using AI for university work

A Ghanaian tech and public speaking expert has taken time to highlight useful Artificial Intelligence tools for university students.

Ghanaian tech expert shares top three AI tools University students can explore. Image credit: Thenanaabrafi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted on October 22, 2025, she explained how these tools can make assignments, research, and thesis writing easier, more efficient, and less stressful.

“Three AI apps can assist you with assignments, research work, and thesis writing,” she emphasised, encouraging students to explore them fully.

At the time of publishing, the video had 8,900 views and 146 comments, showing the growing interest in tech-savvy approaches to academic work.

Perplexity AI

The first tool she highlighted was Perplexity AI.

According to Abrafi, it functions like ChatGPT but is more advanced, providing accurate information sourced from scientific publications.

“This tool is perfect for research work and assignments,” she noted, explaining its relevance for students seeking reliable data.

Paperpal AI

Next, she introduced Paperpal, an AI writing assistant.

Abrafi explained that Paperpal helps students and professionals check grammar, refine phrasing, and ensure technical accuracy, making it ideal for research writing and academic papers.

Notion AI

To conclude, she mentioned Notion AI, which she described as an all-in-one workspace for students.

According to her, it can help write assignments, organise notes, and manage projects efficiently.

“Notion AI even has a free version for students, making it accessible for everyone,” she added.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens share their thoughts on AI tools

The video generated lively discussions among viewers, especially newly admitted university students seeking guidance on tech tools.

Ruth Adobea305 wrote:

"I use Perplexity AI more."

Kekeli 🥹💙 asked:

"Are they free??"

Nana Abrafi replied:

"Yes, there’s access to the free version."

𝓔𝓵𝓵𝓪♡ commented:

"Just used Perplexity AI and it's really good."

Yungrol0 asked:

"I need an AI to write my literature review. Which one should I use?"

Nana Abrafi advised:

"You can use Perplexity AI, Writef AI, or Dissertation AI. All of them help."

Likewise01✨ wrote:

"Chat GPT tops all😂."

__ellarh.senior wrote:

"Not me daydreaming of getting all As after discovering these AI tools 😭🤣. Thanks, girl, we love what you’re doing🥹❤."

CANTONA wrote:

"Perplexity is what I used to write my long essay."

Nana Abrafi responded:

"Great, I’m happy you’re assenting."

A❤️k✨u🌹a asked:

"What of training college?"

Nana Abrafi answered:

"You can also use them, too."

Ghanaian shares tips for fresh university students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Ghanaian woman offered valuable guidance to freshly admitted university students, aiming to prepare them for the journey ahead

Her message emphasised the importance of mindset, personal growth, and successfully navigating the early stages of adulthood

In response, netizens flooded social media, applauding her advice while sharing their own perspectives

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh