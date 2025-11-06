Stephen Apemah-Baah was distraught after Opoku Ware failed to win the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, which took place on November 6, 2025

He was, however, honored by the event organizers and presented with cash for his accomplishments

Mfantsipim's victory has meanwhile been commended for winning the NSMQ for the fourth time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

It was not to be for Stephen Apemah-Baah after Opoku Ware School once again fell short in the final of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

This comes after Mfantsipim Senior High School emerged as the winners of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Stephen Apemah Baah losses another final. Photo credit: @NSMQ Ghanna/X, @Joy News/Facebook

Source: Youtube

At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim School had 56 points, St. Augustine's had 40, and Opoku Ware had 29 points.

An emotional moment, which has since gone viral, captured his sad facial expression after the quiz ended.

Stephen Apemah Gets Emotional After NSMQ Defeat, Honured By Event Organisers

Source: Youtube

The brilliant young student was enveloped in sorrow as the quiz mistress mentioned the final score.

Primetime Limited, organizers of the event, celebrated his achievement in the NSMQ by presenting him with an award recognizing his accomplishment and making it to the finals on two occasions.

He was given a cash prize of 5,000 cedis.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh