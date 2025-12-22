Father of UCC Vice Chancellor Bags MBA at 81, Shares Success Story

A video of an elderly Ghanaian is trending after he graduated from the University of Cape Coast during the 58th Congregation

Joseph Ocloo Aheto, father of the Acting Vice Chancellor of UCC, graduated at the age of 81 with a Master of Business Administration

In an interview, Joseph Ocloo Aheto opened up on his motivation to pursue further studies

An elderly Ghanaian, Joseph Ocloo Aheto, has actualised the popular adage, 'age is just a number', after news of his academic achievement went viral.

This comes after he graduated from the University of Cape Coast at the age of 81 with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in entrepreneurship and small enterprise development.

The father of Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast bags an MBA Photo credit: University of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the sidelines after the graduation, the father of Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, shared his joy at earning a Master’s degree and receiving it in the presence of his son.

Quizzed on what inspired him to pursue further studies after over 40 years of bagging his undergraduate degree, Joseph Ocloo Aheto responded, saying that encouraging his children to take their education seriously in turn motivated him to return to school after seeing that they had progressed academically.

"I inspired my children to work very hard. And when I realized that they were overtaking me, I got the motivation back from them and also tried to study the MBA programme. It was a sandwich programme, which I did for three years. And eventually I passed and I have graduated."

UCC holds 58th Congregation for graduating students. Photo credit: @University of Cape Coast/Facebook

Source: UGC

Acting UCC VC praises father

On his part, Prof Aheto also described the moment as humbling, seeing his father graduate with an MBA from UCC.

"It was quite humbling for me, graduating my father with the conferment of the MBA degree by the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah, and of course the Chairman of the Governing Council, our Lordship Justice Atuguba."

On behalf of the family, the Acting Vice Chancellor congratulated the 81-year-old on achieving this academic feat.

"I want to, on behalf of the family, congratulate him. And I am happy my younger brother is here, Professor Kafui Aheto, for us to celebrate that on behalf of the entire family."

At the time of writing this report, the video sighted on the Facebook page of ATL FM had generated over 400 likes and 95 comments.

The video on ATL's Facebook is below:

Peeps congratulate 81-year-old UCC graduate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the 81-year-old on his academic achievements

Mabel Anim Entsie added:

"Rare moment indeed, congratulations daddy."

Ronny Sparkles stated:

"Wow, congrats Grandpa. Resilience and tenacity are key. Thanks for the inspiration!"

D Jay Kantanka stated:

"Wow! My teacher and headmaster in PEC School, Adoagyiri, Nsawam. Congratulations Sir. You are such an inspiration."

Sam Dominic Abeiku indicated:

"I like that part when they were overtaking me, I had to get serious and pass my exam."

UCC VC pledges to support valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast made a proposal to Nasirudeen Ghartey, who bagged a 4.0 CGPA at the end of his four-year study at the university.

At UCC’s 58th Congregation, he pledged to lead efforts to ensure that Nasirudeen Ghartey secures a scholarship opportunity to pursue further studies abroad.

He added that the scholarship opportunity would be offered to Nasirudeen Ghartey only on the condition that he agrees to return to UCC after his studies abroad to work and teach.

Source: YEN.com.gh