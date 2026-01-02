KNUST has shared valuable information with newly admitted students as they prepare to report to school

This comes after the university informed fresh students about its planned orientation programme

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the announcement

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released details regarding its planned orientation for newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In a post on its Facebook page on January 1, 2026, the university announced that the orientation for new entrants will be held on Friday, January 2.

However, it indicated that the orientation will be held virtually.

In this regard, the university, on its website, shared a livestream link through which new entrants can access the session.

The announcement also admonished students to forward their questions for answers.

The orientation, which is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm, is expected to assist new entrants in transitioning seamlessly into the university environment.

“The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST–Kumasi) invites all newly admitted students to a Virtual Orientation Session for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. Date: Friday, 2nd January 2026. Time: 5:00 PM. This session will provide all essential information you need before reporting to campus, including academic life, student services, and campus expectations. Kindly send your questions,” the post read.

KNUST advises students facing admission offer challenges

The university earlier also issued a statement addressing newly admitted students who were having difficulty accepting their admission offers due to name mismatches.

In a video advertisement released on December 17, the university stated that admitted students must send an email to admissions@knust.edu.gh with the subject “Name Mismatch.

In this regard, it explained that affected applicants must attach their National Identity Card (Ghana Card), birth certificate, or any other official document showing the applicant’s correct name.

The university also urged newly admitted students to include their applicant identity number, full name, and phone number in the email.

Peeps react to KNUST orientation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post made known their questions regarding the planned orientation.

Nelson Ampomah asked:

“Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), please have you closed admissions for postgraduate distance programmes?”

Joshua Attah Mensah stated:

“Super.”

Alfred Nkrumah indicated:

“Please, are postgraduates also part of this orientation?”

Stephen Nana added:

“Please, have they started giving out admissions to distance learners?”

