UG Pro Vice-Chancellor has clarified that the fee hike stems from SRC and GRASAG charges, not university policy

Professor Awandare defended the GH¢2,000 annual fees as reasonable, citing rising operational costs and current economic realities

He urged students to address queries directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership, ensuring transparency and proper engagement

The University of Ghana (UG) has addressed concerns surrounding a reported 25% increase in academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Clarifying recent reports, a senior university official noted that most of the additional costs stem from student-led initiatives rather than management decisions.

The provisional fee schedule, which drew significant attention, reflects fees imposed by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

These funds are earmarked for student programmes and activities, designed to enrich campus life and support academic and social events.

University of Ghana management explains fee adjustments

Speaking with Citi News on Friday, January 2, Professor Gordon Awandare, UG’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, explained the university’s limited control over these third-party fees.

“What is being reported as fee increases relates to third-party fees imposed by student leadership. These are fees approved through their own governance structures and communicated to students over two weeks ago. University management did not impose these fees. If students have issues with these charges, they should take them up with their SRC or GRASAG leadership,” he clarified.

Professor Awandare further defended the overall fee structure. He highlighted that GH¢ 2,000 for a full academic year remains reasonable considering rising operational costs. Student-led adjustments were deemed necessary to reflect current economic realities and the cost of running their programmes.

“When you look at fees of about GH¢ 2,000 for an entire academic year at Ghana’s premier university, it is difficult to describe them as excessive. Utilities and operational costs have increased significantly, yet university fees have largely remained unchanged since 2022. Even students recognised the previous levels were no longer realistic,” he added.

UG management stressed that these necessary adjustments reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions. He encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue.

Breakdown of UG academic fee increments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the increment in fees for University of Ghana students, sparking concerns among the student body about rising costs.

In the absence of an official explanation, many students expressed reservations over the sudden increase in academic fees, questioning how it would affect their financial planning and ability to continue their studies.

According to the report, level 100 first-year students in the College of Humanities will now pay GH¢3,110, a 34 per cent rise from GH¢2,319 in 2024/2025, while continuing students will pay GH¢2,253, marking a 27 per cent increase from GH¢1,777, highlighting the substantial financial impact across both new and returning students.

