A video of an SHS graduate has got people talking after she went to the University of Ghana Admission Desk

In an interview, she lamented not being offered admission at the nation’s premier university

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue confronting the young lady

The desire of Christina, a Senior High School graduate, to be a University of Ghana student now faces uncertainty.

This comes after she was denied admission, hence travelled from Tarkwa in the Western Region to the admission desk at the University of Ghana Stadium in a bid resolve her concerns.

Speaking on the sidelines after visiting the admission desk, the young lady, who looked frustrated, disclosed that she chose Earth Science and Biological Science as her preferred programmes but failed to secure admission in either.

Quizzed on the feedback she received from admission officers, Christian said she was informed that the WASSCE results she submitted showed she had E8 in English in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She contested the claim, stating that it was for this reason she used two WASSCE results in applying for admission, one of which she scored C6 in English.

"I had E8 last year and this year I had C6, but the person who filled the forms did not key in this year’s subject result, yet my application included the index number for this year's results as well," Christiana said.

The only option offered to her by the Admission Desk was to pursue a diploma course, something she is not enthused about.

Christina disclosed that she has, however, been offered admission to study at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), but was still assessing her options.

Asked the interviewer about her desire to study at the University of Ghana, she simply responded, "It is the best school, and I want to be here."

Reactions to concerns raised by the UG applicant

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video advised the lady in the wake of the dilemma she now finds herself in.

Derry stated:

"Someway I get UG, but I won’t go while others are desperate to get admission."

Leo Dessy wrote:

"UPSA deɛ, they will accept you, so don’t worry."

Holy Boy:

"Please, has UG started giving admission to distance learners?"

Junior Vlog Hub stated:

"She should have merged the result; the person did her dirty."

Cockerel Media indicated:

"This is still happening, though UG has increased its intake to 50%. It’s well, dear, just go to UPSA, their school uniform is nice."

FEN added:

"Like most of the applicants, just want to be in UG by force while they can try other schools for admission."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"My sister, I will urge you to attend UPSA, especially if the program they intend offering you is good. UG is the best school, but UPSA is the one that has offered you admission, so choose wisely."

Lady gains admission to university after 9 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has left many inspired many after achieving a breakthrough in her quest to pursue tertiary education.

This comes after she had gained admission to study at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

She posted a video of herself in an excited mood as she arrived on campus and completed her registration process.

