Independent investigative journalism group, The Fourth Estate, launched a teaser for their latest investigation, sparking widespread concern among Ghanaians

Their probe captured alleged irregularities in the Ghanaian health sector as they unfolded live on camera, drawing intense public attention

They announced the premiere date for the full exposé, already naming individuals allegedly linked to serious health sector misconduct

One of Ghana’s most respected independent investigative organisations, The Fourth Estate, has captured national attention with a new investigative piece highlighting alleged irregularities in the country’s health sector.

The Fourth Estate releases a teaser for their new investigative piece titled 'Medical Kalabule'.

In a Facebook video post, the non-profit organisation shared a 1-minute 59-second teaser of their exposé titled “Medical Kalabule.” Within the first three hours, the teaser had garnered nearly 10,000 views, reflecting widespread public interest.

The short clip offered glimpses into claims of alleged malpractice and financial exploitation, drawing the attention of citizens eager to understand the scale of the reported issues.

The Fourth Estate to premier 'Medical Kalabule'

The group confirmed that the full exposé will premiere on January 18, 2026, promising a detailed look at the incidents captured in the teaser. In one segment, a woman, whose identity remains anonymous, alleged that she was charged $7,000 for a brain surgery.

When she requested an explanation of the costs, she claimed the medical team refused to provide details, stating that the procedure was “very sensitive” and that billing would be handled directly in the theatre.

These allegations, along with several other reported incidents, have stirred widespread discussion online. The teaser alone has set expectations high, as citizens and stakeholders await the premiere to see the full context of the alleged events.

The Fourth Estate emphasised that the report seeks to shed light on alleged misconduct in the health sector, aiming to inform the public while adhering to careful journalistic practices.

Gifty Oware-Mensah granted GH₵10m bail

In another related scandal, the Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, has reportedly been granted GH₵10 million bail with three sureties.

The bail was secured after the embattled former NSA Deputy Director appeared in court on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in the ongoing ghost names scandal case.

The High Court in Accra on Friday, October 17, 2025, adjourned the NSS ghost names scandal trial after lawyers for Gifty Oware-Mensah submitted a two-day medical excuse to the presiding judge, pleading for an adjournment.

The presiding judge consequently adjourned the case to a later date, allowing Oware-Mensah to recover and attend to her health issues.

This scandal was the subject of an investigative report by the Fourth Estate, released in mid-2025, which attracted significant public attention, prompting official inquiries.

Charges against Gifty Oware-Mensah

Oware-Mensah is facing charges related to the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal, which has led to significant financial losses for the state.

The scandal involves the alleged creation of thousands of ghost names on the NSS payroll, with millions of cedis allegedly stolen from the public purse.

Oware-Mensah is said to have allegedly misappropriated GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the NSS.

She was also alleged to have dishonestly transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

However, in court on Wednesday, Gifty Oware-Mensah pleaded not guilty to five charges, including stealing and money laundering, in the ₵38 million ghost names scandal.

Former NSA, Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah, secures GH₵10m bail with three sureties in the ongoing NSS ghost names scandal trial.

Full list of suspects in NSS scandal

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that 12 individuals would be charged in connection with a GH¢548 million payroll fraud scandal at the NSS.

The Attorney General confirmed that investigations have been concluded, with legal proceedings set to begin under the ORAL initiative.

New evidence led to the rearrest of one of the initial suspects, Stephen Kwabena Gyamfi, for allegedly siphoning funds over several years.

