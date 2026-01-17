James Mawuli Gawu, a Ghanaian man who once worked as a pupil teacher in Ghana, has been called to the Bar in England and Wales

A Ghanaian man, James Mawuli Gawu, who used to be a pupil teacher in Ghana, has been called to the Bar in England and Wales.

The Ghanaian man made his family and friends excited, considering his background and how far he had come in his career and education.

James Mawuli Gawu, a former pupil teacher in Ghana called to the Bar of England and Wales.

A Facebook post indicated that after James Mawuli Gawu completed Bishop Herman College, for his secondary education, he followed his father's footsteps and became a teacher before going back to school. He went to the Ho Nursing Training College and became a registered nurse just like his mum.

He later attended the University of Ghana and graduated as a clinical psychologist. James Mawuli Gawu is also the founder of Health Support Foundation (HSF).

The Non-Governmental Organisation's objective is to care for the general health and well-being of people in Ghana’s most remote communities. They focus on core poor, vulnerable and marginalised groups. The group extends free humanitarian, health and educational services to residents in remote areas.

In another Facebook post, Benjamin Doh Gawu, a brother of James Mawuli Gawu, said they were thankful to God for all he has done in their brother's life.

"From a pupil teacher, to a registered nurse, then a clinical psychologist, and today a lawyer in the senior courts of England and Wales. What can I say ? 'Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name give glory'.Congratulations, James Mawuli Gawu Esq."

Netizens congratulate pupil-teacher turned lawyer

YEN.com.gh collated some comments celebrating James Mawuli Gawu's achievement on social media. Read them below:

Selasy Marshalls said:

"Congratulations, James Mawuli Gawu ESQ."

Evelyn Anyenini wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 James Mawuli Gawu. This is the doing of the Lord. It is called Grace and Dedication. You are a shining star. Proud to see you illuminate the world 🌎 ❤️."

Linda Opoku said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾🎊. I’m going to sue my ex-boyfriend for eating my money and breaking up with me as well."

Kwame-Kumah Courager wrote:

"James Mawuli Gawu Esq. Called as a Lawyer to the Senior Courts of England and Wales. Congratulations, brother."

Lordheals Meseneo said:

"My boss James Mawuli Gawu, since you’ve become a lawyer, I can now threaten people with lawsuits "anyhow". It won't be small "Englitsi" I will start reading on your wall again 😃Congratulations, sir."

Bubune Asalu wrote:

"Dear James Mawuli Gawu, when I grow up, I want to be as learned as you. Congratulations!"

Source: YEN.com.gh