Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick, the Ghanaian man who went viral for firing gunshots to salute in Accra, has received a public appointment

After his appointment, Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick pledged to use his new position to educate the youth in building safer communities

Social media users who heard of the development were divided in their opinions on his appointment and shared them online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick, the Ghanaian man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute to Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake in Accra, has earned a government appointment.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) appointed Paa Nii Cyborg, as he is popularly known, as an Ambassador for the Gun Amnesty Programme.

Alhaji Sarki Abukakar Saddick, the Ghanaian man who fired gunshots in honour of Asake made Gun Amnesty Ambassador. Photo credit: @SmallArmsGh

Source: Facebook

The new Gun Amnesty Ambassador visited the NACSA office on Thursday, January 15, 2026. During his visit, he was educated on the objectives and importance of the Gun Amnesty Programme, as well as the role of citizens in promoting peace and lawful conduct.

In a social media post, NACSA indicated that Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick was moved by the mission of the Commission and decided to serve as an ambassador.

"Moved by the mission of the Commission, Cyborg publicly committed himself to serve as an Ambassador for the Gun Amnesty Programme using his voice and digital platforms to educate, inspire and mobilise young people across the country to support the voluntary surrender of illicit firearms."

Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick said he had learnt his lesson after the gunshot incident and urged the youth to be at the forefront of building safer communities.

“I believe peace and freedom begin with responsible choices and actions. I have learnt my lessons because now I know that the law is the law,” he said.

NACSA welcomed Paa Nii Cyborg to the Gun Amnesty Train and said it looks forward to a strong partnership in spreading the message of making Ghana a peaceful, safe and gun-violence-free country.

Reactions to Cyborg's Ambassador appointment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Paa Nii Cyborg's appointment as Gùn Amnesty Ambassador. Read them below:

Halidu Akugre Mahamudu Slim-Macho said:

"Waoowww! Reformative Regime is the way to go 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 Kudos Dr Kaziyiri Bonaa."

OB Amponsah wrote:

"This guy posed more threat to the public than Ebo Noah, but ohiani asɛm yɛ mmɔbɔ. Maybe Ebo Noah should get an NDC party member card; the law will be lenient with him. 😞💔."

Nhii Nhoi Nhortey said:

"If you have a son who always steals your money from wherever you keep it then give him the money instead to keep it for you; in that way, he can’t steal it 🤔."

Paa Kwesi Duke wrote:

"The difference is simple: Ebo Noah didn’t ask the President and his brother for permission, but Paa Nii did 😀😀."

Raymond Roy Botchway said:

"Sometimes we just talk anyhow. How many land guards do you know? He controls and has access to most of them, so I think giving him this role is an advantage to the amnesty program."

@1point5Milien wrote:

"So Ebo Noah to be Anti-misinformation ambassador and Abu Trica to become cybersecurity ambassador!"

@cobby____ said:

"Use the street to control the street...if you don't understand you need vitamin supplements lol."

Source: YEN.com.gh