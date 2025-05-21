UCC final-year student, Candy Osei Abora, has tragically died after a gas explosion in the Central Region

Her death has left students and lecturers of Valco Hall, and the wider university community, devastated

Valco Hall confirmed the news in an emotional statement, promising details on her funeral arrangements

A final-year student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Miss Candy Osei Abora, has sadly passed away.

She reportedly met her untimely death following a fatal gas explosion that occurred on Monday, 19 May 2025.

A UCC final-year student, Miss Candy Osei Abora, reportedly loses her life in a gas explosion. Photo credit: @candy.osei.abora & @campuswithalpha/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her tragic death has sent shockwaves across the Cape Coast-based university, leaving her coursemates, lecturers, and friends devastated.

News of her passing was shared in a statement posted on the official TikTok page of Valco Hall, her campus residence, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

In a touching tribute, Valco Hall stated that Candy’s death had left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her colleagues, lecturers, hallmates, and all who knew her at UCC.

"With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the untimely passing of Miss Candy Osei Abora, a cherished Level 400 student of the University of Cape Coast, affiliated with Valco Hall and pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree," the statement read.

"As we mourn the loss of such a vibrant and promising soul, we stand in unity with her family and loved ones during this period of immense grief... May her gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty. Gone too soon, but never forgotten."

Valco Hall added that a detailed report regarding the UCC final-year student’s passing and funeral arrangements would be communicated to the general public in due course.

The TikTok post from Valco Hall about Miss Candy's death has since gone viral.

UCC students mourn Miss Candy Abora’s passing

Following the announcement of her death, some UCC students reacted in the comments section of the post to mourn her loss.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the Valco Hall statement below:

@Benjamin said:

"Awww! Candy I still can’t believe that u’re gone.

@Sir Gideon also said:

"Oh Candy.....Off-Campus vibes. Gidi I am teaching today oooooo!"

@C O B B Y commented:

"Rest well….The industrial city is proud of you."

@phremimario also commented:

"So she carry all this body go. Hmmm Rest in Peace"

@leocardicarta1 wrote:

"My condolences to the family."

Adzo Ahadzie, a sixth-year Master of Architecture student at KNUST, is another tragic loss to the university community. Photo credit: @VoiceofKNUST/x.

Source: Twitter

Sixth-year KNUST student dies in accident

YEN.com.gh also reported that Adzo Ahadzie, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), tragically lost her life in a ghastly bicycle accident.

The incident, according to KNUST, occurred on July 9, 2024. The sixth-year Master of Architecture student's death had left her family, friends, lecturers, and hallmates in deep mourning.

Many netizens who saw the post on social media were also left heartbroken and took to the comment section to share their views on the latest tragedy to strike the broader uni community.

