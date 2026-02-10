Kotoka’s Family Speaks On The Renaming Of Ghana’s International Airport: “Was Not A Traitor”
- Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka's family criticised the plan to take his name off Ghana's international airport
- Family members and local Chiefs voiced concerns over the lack of consultation in the renaming process
- Critics of the renaming have argued that Kotoka represented freedom, dismissing claims that his past as a coup plotter is grounds for renaming
The late Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka's family has spoken against the planned renaming of the Kotoka International Airport.
It called the move ill-considered and dismissive of the legacy of the man who overthrew Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.
GNA reported that Michael Korshie Dzirakor, the maternal uncle of Kotoka said the family was not consulted on the matter.
Additionally, some Chiefs in the area also complained about non-consultation in a delicate matter like this.
Dzirakor defended his kin sayin he was much more than a coup maker.
“Though Kotoka is widely referred to today as a coup plotter or betrayer, history tells a different story. Those who lived through that era and witnessed governance at the time can attest that General Kotoka was not a traitor."
“General Kotoka was a principled, law-abiding, and disciplined officer, deeply committed to his family, his community, and the nation. His dedication to public service and community development cannot be overstated.”
His contributions earned him international recognition, culminating in his being recognised as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his service with the United Nations Operation in the Congo (ONUC).
Dzirakor believes that if it were not for Kotoka's actions, Ghana would have lived under an Nkrumah dictatorship.
About Kotoka and his coup
Kotoka rose to become the Second-in-Command and, in 1959, became the Platoon Commander with the rank of Captain.
In 1965, the then Lieutenant-Colonel Kotoka was transferred to Kumasi, where he met and became friends with then Major Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa, an officer in the Second Brigade of the Ghana army.
The two are generally credited with being among the key conspirators behind the first bloody coup d'état in Ghana on February 24, 1966, which brought an end to the First Republic. They codenamed it "Operation Cold Chop".
It was Kotoka who announced the coup to the nation early that morning from the Broadcasting House of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the official radio station in Ghana.
On 17 April 1967, there was an abortive coup attempt involving junior officers of the reconnaissance regiment located at Ho in the Volta Region, which led to the killing of Kotoka by Lt. Moses Yeboah after heavy fighting.
The Ghana International Airport was renamed Kotoka International Airport in his memory.
Asante Bediatuo wades into Kotoka renaming debate
YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to former President Nana Akufo-Addo when he was in office, criticised the government's plan to rename the Kotoka International Airport.
He does not believe that Kotoka being a putschist is grounds enough to be stripped of the honour of having the airport named after him.
Bediatuo argued that the renowned officer was a symbol of freedom at the time of the coup that overthrew Nkrumah.
Source: YEN.com.gh
