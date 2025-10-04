Emmanuel Larbi, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has died

The young man passed away only one week after finishing his final year examinations at the university

Social media users who read the sad development shared their thoughts and extended their condolences to the bereaved family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Emmanuel Larbi, a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has died.

The young man passed away just one week after he finished writing his final year examination for his four-year course.

Emmanuel Larbi, a KNUST student dies one week after his final exams. Photo credit: @KNUSTNotice

Source: Twitter

Until his demise, Emmanuel Larbi was a KNUST student from the Department of Communication Design, Faculty of Art (FOA).

The exact cause of death was not immediately known.

A post on X indicated that Emmanuel Larbi was laid to rest on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

"Emmanuel Larbi, a KNUST student from the Department of Communication Design, Faculty of Art (FOA), has passed away, just a week after completing his final year exams in September. Funeral: Today ( Saturday, October 4, 2025) at Akosombo. Rest in peace, Teknokrat 🙏💔."

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @KNUSTNotice on X. Read them below:

@ticklefari said:

"Herrrrr life....hmmmm."

@0panaa_1 wrote:

"Life be someway o."

@baby_maradona19 said:

"Ahh Awurade 💔💔💔."

@Iam_Andynuel wrote:

"Hmm, so sad🥹."

@EricKyerem84680 said:

"Hmmm, rest in peace."

@Stanley_Bz607 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@sharon_asumadu said:

"So sad, may his soul rest in peace."

@AtseyoRichmond wrote:

"Dear God, grant him rest in the bosom of Abraham. May his dear soul rest in peace."

@dcoffie285 said:

"Eiiii, hmmmm rest in peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh