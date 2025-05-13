Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has graduated from Berkeley College after her impressive career success

The mother-of-one and ex-wife of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's son looked terrific in an all-white ensemble

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and other celebrities have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's video on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and producer Juliet Ibrahim has successfully graduated from Berkeley College in the United States, earning her first degree with honours.

The accomplished actress, who is also a published author, captivated attendees at her graduation ceremony with her elegant style.

Juliet Ibrahim completes her studies at Berkeley College. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

She donned a chic white beaded blazer paired with matching tailored pants, creating a sophisticated look that was both timeless and modern.

Her hair was styled in an elegant, coiled style, complemented by striking makeup that added an extra layer of glamour to her appearance.

To complete her outfit, she chose white pointed sling-back high heels, which not only added height but also ensured she turned heads as she walked across the stage to receive her certification.

Juliet Ibrahim took to Instagram to share her joy and pride, posting a heartfelt video with the caption:

"Happy Mother’s Day to me! This year, I gave myself the best gift yet — I’m officially graduating from Berkeley College! As an adult student and proud mom, going back to school to earn my first degree wasn’t easy, but it was worth every step. This journey is a reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams and lead by example. Cheers to every mother rewriting her story, one goal at a time.”

Juliet Ibrahim bags a bachelor's degree

CEO of Makeup Ghana and other celebrities have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's look for her graduation ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vicamichaels stated:

"Congrats Ju. A very bold step in the right direction 👏🏼❤️."

Therebeccadonkor stated:

"Congratulations dear👏👏."

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

"Super duper proud of you sis 🙌🙌🙌. Congratulations."

The Instagram video is below:

Juliet Ibrahim attends the Cameroon Film Festival

Juliet Ibrahim recently attended her first Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF), where she made a beautiful entrance in a black beaded gown.

The gown, designed by a talented Cameroonian fashion designer, showcased her commitment to supporting local artisans and the creative industry in Africa.

Juliet's long-sleeve structured gown was a standout piece on the red carpet, drawing admiration from fellow attendees and onlookers alike.

She shared her experience on Instagram with the caption:

"It was a pleasure attending and experiencing my first Cameroon International Film Festival (#CAMIFF) in the vibrant city of Buea, surrounded by brilliant creatives and esteemed dignitaries. I proudly wore a breathtaking traditional dress designed by a gifted young Cameroonian designer—a true testament to the power and promise of Africa’s creative economy."

The Instagram photo is below:

Juliet Ibrahim rocks a stylish gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, who attended the 2024 GAH awards on December 17, 2024.

The female panellist for the event donned a short outfit reminiscent of Barbie at the red carpet event.

Juliet Ibrahim's braided hairdo and custom-made dress have inspired many fashionistas on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh