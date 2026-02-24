Ibrahim Aziz, a fresh graduate of the University of Ghana, has praised the institution’s online lecture system

He described the online lecture system as the most impressive educational intervention during his time on campus

According to the Computer Science graduate, the flexibility helped him create a balance between academic work and social life

Speaking in an interview about his most memorable moments as a student, Aziz indicated that the system offered significant flexibility, enabling students to balance academic work with employment and other social responsibilities.

According to him, he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a programme he described as highly demanding and requiring strong commitment to academic work.

He explained that combining such a rigorous course with social life and other obligations was not an easy task.

However, he noted that the online lecture arrangement made it easier for him to manage both his studies and personal responsibilities effectively.

Aziz further stated that studying Computer Science was intensive, but the fact that most lectures were conducted online reduced pressure on students.

He added that even examinations were largely administered virtually, which contributed to a more flexible learning experience.

He concluded that the innovation significantly improved his academic journey and made his time at the university more manageable

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to graduate's praise for online initiative

Dozens of netizens have reacted to the opinion of the fresh graduate through the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

GS_Xorvi commented:

"Eii Koo nie"

Miss Wonder noted:

"Ei I know this guy very well. He didn't like coming to class."

Afia Beezy said:

"Aziz is such an interesting character, half of the time he wasn't in class."

Kwaku Blacko opined:

"The online tuition system is indeed innovative and progressive. Spending hours commuting to school and back can be directed into different areas for proper effectiveness."

Gborvi commented:

"I have been laughing and laughing ever since I saw this video. I can't stop laughing."

Notsui said:

"Are you sure your lecturer even knows you? This guy is very funny."

Hassan opined:

"He is just a business guy who wants a certificate to decorate his credentials."

Agbotso commented:

"We all know which group he belonged to back in school. He is a very funny boy."

