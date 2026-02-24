A proud grandmother has celebrated her grandson’s graduation from the University of Ghana (UG) in grandstyle

According to the elderly woman, her grandson's graduation was a testament that resilience, faith and love could overcome the most difficult circumstances

The grandmother further prayed for greater success for her grandson as he begins a new chapter of his life

A proud grandmother could not hide her joy after witnessing her grandson graduate from the prestigious University of Ghana (UG), marking the successful end of a journey she says was filled with sacrifice and determination.

According to the elderly woman, she single-handedly raised and cared for her grandson after the passing of his father many years ago.

After years of sacrifice and faith, a proud grandmother watches her grandson graduate from UG. Photo credit: University of Ghana/Facebook,Universe1057fm/TikTok

Source: UGC

Despite the challenges, she remained committed to ensuring he received quality education and stayed focused on his dreams.

Speaking after the graduation ceremony, the grandmother praised her grandson for his humility, discipline and unwavering commitment to his studies. She noted that his dedication to learning made her sacrifices worthwhile.

Her joy knew no bounds when she was informed that her grandson had excelled with flying colours, a feat she described as a reward from God for her years of hard work and perseverance.

“I thank God Almighty for giving me the strength and tenacity to take care of him and see him through university.”

The elderly woman praised her grandson's humility and dedication to his studies. Photo credit: Universe1057fm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She further prayed for good luck, greater opportunities and continued success for her grandson as he moves to the next stage of his life.

For the grandmother, the graduation was not just a ceremony; it was proof that resilience, faith and love can overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to grandmother's ecstatic celebration

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section of the social media post to celebrate her for her immense sacrifice. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Shanty commented:

"I wish you long life, Grandma."

Ella noted:

"My grandmother will also see me graduate too Amen."

Twist said:

"Grandma's love should not be underrated."

Big.3llis opined:

"My grandma should have been alive to see my graduation day. She would always tell me that I was her favourite and the only she worked so hard to support. RIP Dede Teiko."

Afia Adutwumwaa commented:

"My grandnma would have been more proud if she had been alive on my graduation day. I miss you Maame."

Sir_Abel said:

"Wow, what a moment! There is nothing like knowing that someone truly loves you and wishes well for you. May you live long, Grandma."

Jean Burbury noted:

"Aw what a Good and supportive Grandma. God bless you more and more."

Afronita graduates from the University of Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that International Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, had graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Science in Administration (Banking and Finance), 2025.

The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with hundreds of other students also receiving their degrees.

The celebrated dancer shared her academic achievement on social media and posted beautiful photos of herself in her graduation attire.

Source: YEN.com.gh