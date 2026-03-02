Albert Terkutey Siaw is trending for the right reason after news of his achievement went viral on social media

A Ghanaian man, Albert Terkutey Siaw, has become an inspiration to many after his 26-year journey to becoming a Chartered Accountant paid off.

This comes after he was duly recognised during the 1st 2026 Graduation and Admission Ceremony held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, on Saturday, March 1, 2026.

At the event, he was recognised as the Most Resilient and Hardworking Candidate during the graduation ceremony.

A post on the Facebook page on March 2 celebrating Albert Terkutey Siaw’s success as a Chartered Accountant said his quest began 26 years ago, when he first sat for the series of Chartered Accountant exams administered by ICAG in 1999.

Despite his determination, he encountered setbacks in his quest, struggling to pass the Strategic Case Study, a mandatory final exam for becoming a Chartered Accountant.

“History unfolded at the UPSA Auditorium during the 1st 2026 Graduation and Admission Ceremony of ICAG, Ghana, when Mr Albert Terkutey Siaw was honoured as the Most Resilient and Hardworking Candidate after an extraordinary 26-year journey to qualify as a Chartered Accountant"Mr Siaw began writing the CA examinations in 1999. With nine attempts at the Strategic Case Study, through setbacks, delays, and life’s many demands, he refused to abandon his dream.”

His crowning moment for Albert Terkutey came when he joined the graduates at the event to be recognised as a Chartered Accountant.

“Known for his cooperative and warm spirit, Albert often says, ‘A short man is not a boy,’ reflecting his belief that neither stature, setbacks, nor time defines one’s strength or potential. On Saturday, that resilience and quiet confidence paid off, and his story became the emotional highlight of the ceremony, drawing resounding applause from dignitaries, fellow newly qualified Chartered Accountants, family, and friends.He received heartfelt congratulations from the Deputy Minister for Education, Honourable Clement Abas Apaak, representatives of the sponsor JS Morlu, and the President of ICAG, Mr Augustine Addo, a man Albert describes as a constant source of motivation who encouraged him never to give up”, the post read.

The Deputy of Education, Dr Clement Apaak congratules Albert Terkutey Siaw on being admitted to ICAG Photo credit: IGAC/Facebook

The award he received at the event was the first of its kind, meant to motivate Chartered Accountant candidates.

“The award, the first of its kind instituted by ICAG, aims to inspire CA candidates across the country to remain steadfast in their pursuit, no matter the obstacles. For Mr. Albert Terkutey Siaw, CA, the moment was more than an award, it was the fulfilment of a 26-year dream. For ICAG, it was proof that resilience defines true professionalism.”

Photos of Albert Terkutey at the ICAG graduation

Peeps congratulate Albert Terkutey

Social media users who took to the comments section of the Facebook post congratulated Albert Terkutey on his achievement:

Beyuo Pwaworo Gladys stated:

“Super congratulations, Albert, CA!”

Sedem Bright Amuzu commented:

“Congratulations to him.”

