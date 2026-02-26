Oscar Komla Dumenyo is a Ghanaian who dropped out of Senior High School when he was in form three, but persevered to go to the university

Almost 20 years after leaving SHS, Oscar gained admission to the University of Ghana and graduated with a Bachelor's degree

Ghanaians on social media who read Oscar's story thronged the comment section to congratulate him for his perseverance and hard work

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Oscar Komla Dumenyo earned admiration from many on social media after he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana.

The man graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Human Resources.

Oscar Komla Adom earns a degree from the University of Ghana years after dropping out of Senior High School. Photo credit: @oscardumenyo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, a close friend of Oscar Komla Dumenyo shared his challenging yet inspiring journey to earning a degree.

According to Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, they all grew up in Ashaiman. He indicated that Oscar worked as a shoe-shine boy in the neighbourhood so he could make some money.

"We met in the early 2000s. Somewhere in that new neighbourhood, I met a quiet, sharp teenage boy trying to survive life on his own terms. Oscar was a shoe-shine boy. Many days, he wore tattered clothes. His father was around, but not truly present. His mother had left. Life had already introduced him to hardship long before he understood it. But beyond the struggle, there was brilliance."

Oscar wrote his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and had aggregate 12, one of the best results in the community. He had to further his education at a Senior High School (SHS).

"In those days, there was no Free SHS. Senior High School was a privilege. I went to Chemu SHS in Tema to read General Arts. Oscar went to Tema Technical School to study Electricals, a demanding course filled with calculations and precision. And he was more than capable. But capability and opportunity are not always aligned."

Oscar did not have the financial strength or support to complete his SHS education. In Form 3, Oscar dropped out of Senior High School. However, he was determined to further his education.

"Fast forward nearly twenty years. After enduring life’s blows, after refusing to surrender to circumstances, and by God’s grace, Oscar did what many would never dare to attempt. He went to the University of Ghana as a mature student. And today, he has graduated."

While in school, Oscar helped his fellow students to study. He also ensured others who would have deferred, stayed in school and completed their education.

To show how much his friends appreciate him, some of them came together and sponsored his graduation.

"So it was no surprise that when it was time for graduation, his mates rallied around him. They paid for his suit, his shoes, his academic gown, everything he needed, although he can now afford them. My wife and I took care of the food. Other friends brought drinks and water. It was as if Heaven orchestrated a celebration for a man who had once walked to school because he couldn’t afford a ride."

Netizens congratulate UG graduate

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Ebenezer Afenyi Dadzie on Facebook. Read them below:

Kathy Kate said:

"Oscar taught me calculations on research methods and OMIS. I had an ‘A’ in both. Oscar always wants a win for everyone. He was always encouraging us to learn, even in my down times. He's truly a pillar of my success. I'm proud of you, my Mr Dumenyo."

Manuel Mawuli wrote:

"He was a fantastic footballer too…Our Mid 90s Messi be that."

Samira Adams said:

"Wow 👌 congratulations, you truly deserve it."

Constance Asuakoh wrote:

"Congratulations, Oscar, we are proud of you."

Jude Acquah said:

"Great story from a great guy, what God cannot do does not exist."

Agana Dominic wrote:

"Dumenyo Komlah Oscar is an exceptional individual, and God has truly used him as an instrument in my life. Together with you, he has been a pivotal reason I am where I am today."

Rebecca Appiah said:

"Congratulations, my dear brother."

Juliet Arkutu wrote:

"Congratulations to you, brother Oscar hip hip hooray 🎉🎉🎉🎉🙌🙌🙌."

Kwame Légend said:

"This is very inspirational. Congratulations to Oscar."

Elsie Pokuaa Manu, a female Ghanaian soldier, earns her PhD from the University of Ghana after years of personal challenges. Photo credit: @elsie.manu

Source: Facebook

Female Ghanaian Soldier earns PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian soldier, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, overcame challenges to earn her PhD from the University of Ghana.

The female soldier shared her journey and how she balanced military duties and academia, exemplifying resilience.

Social media users celebrated Elsie's achievement, recognising her as a beacon of hope for women in the military.

Source: YEN.com.gh