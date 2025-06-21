Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has proven to be a supportive father and one who values the education of his children

This comes after he flew to Accra on the private jet of Ibrahim Mahama to attend the graduation ceremony of his son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the generosity shown by Ibrahim Mahama

It was a beautiful sight to behold at the Kotoka International Airport when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived in Accra on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The King arrived on the private jet of businessman Ibrahim Mahama as he received a welcome befitting his status.

Otumfuo travels to Accra for his son's graduation. Photo credit: @the Palace view/TikTok

The purpose of his visit was to attend the graduation ceremony of his young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who graduated from DPS International, a plush private school in Accra.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the adorable moment the Asante King got off the plane and exchanged pleasantries with the ground crew at the airport and some persons who were awaiting his arrival.

He was then escorted out of the airport by a convoy, as the airport staff looked on in admiration.

Otumfuo's son attends prom night

Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie has also earned the admiration of many after a video of him at a school event surfaced on social media.

The Asantehene's son joined his numerous colleagues as they attended DPS International Ghana's 2025 prom and leavers' dinner event.

The young man arrived in style in a sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan, accompanied by a beautiful young lady as his date for the evening.

This comes at a time when Ibrahim Mahama has been called out for having ties with people who have insulted the Asantehene in the past.

Among his critics was media personality Okatakyie Afrifa, who lashed out on his popular talk show, For The Records, over news that Ibrahim Mahama sponsored Appiah Stadium to attend the funeral ceremony of the Adwenepahene, known to be a fierce critic of the Asantehene.

Mahama uses brother's jet for his travels

In January this year, the decision by John Mahama to use the private jet of his brother Ibrahim Mahama for his presidential travel drew criticism from a section of Ghanaians, including some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

The President used the private jet of his brother for his official trip to The Gambia and Senegal.

The acting spokesperson of the presidency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, in reacting to concerns raised, clarified that the move by the President to travel on the Dzata jet was because the Ghana Air Force had yet to provide reports on the state of the presidential jet.

In this vein, he then explained that President Mahama settled for alternative arrangements, which were at no cost to the taxpayer.

Kwakye Ofosu assured that the President was going to resume using the Presidential Air Force for his travel immediately after a report on the condition of the Presidential Air Force was submitted by the Communications Squadron, the Air Force unit responsible for managing the presidential fleet.

The 1-minute video of Otumfuo's arrival had racked up over 12,000 views and 20 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's Arrival

Social media users who took to the comments of the video showered praise on the Asantehene for being a supportive father. Others also commended Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity.

Daky3hene Bediako stated:

"Our King."

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"Okatakyie Afrifa must see this."

Oyokoba Kwame SIKADWA added:

"When is this? And where’s Otumfuo going to?"

Fernandez stated:

"Oh, so Gyata flew him and NPP didn’t complain? Wow."

Oyokoba Kwame SIKADWA opined:

"Nana ASANTEHENE is strong, Allah! I’m so happy whenever I see him so strong."

Fact stated:

"So Ibrahim Mahama gave his private jet to the Asantehene yet some people claim he sponsors people to insult him?"

Otumfuo's daughter attends Mamponghene's funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otumfuo's daughter got all eyes on her when she attended the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral service.

Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh flaunted her natural beauty as she arrived at the funeral grounds in her all-black outfit.

Netizens took to social media to admire the Asantehene's daughter's beauty.

