Three students were ordered to pay GH¢4,000 each for assaulting a West Africa Senior High School teacher

The teacher was attacked on February 13, 2026, after asking students to leave his school grounds

The students face imprisonment if they violate the two-year bond of good behaviour they were ordered to sign

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Three students have been ordered to pay GH¢4,000 each in compensation to a teacher they assaulted.

The Adenta Circuit Court also ordered them to sign a two-year bond of good behaviour or face imprisonment.

An Adenta Circuit Court orders three students to pay compensation to a teacher they assaulted. Credit: Yellow Dog Productions/ RODWORKS

Source: Getty Images

The students, Hassan Bashiru and Mohassan Bashiru, both of Frafraha Community Day Senior High School, and Mustapha Sani, an okada rider whose school was not named, were found guilty after their pleas.

GNA reported that the compensation is to be paid to Nicolas Teye, a Social Studies teacher at West Africa Senior High School.

The three students were initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful presence on school premises and assault.

Bashiru faced an additional charge of causing harm after striking Teye on the head with a stick, rendering him unconscious.

When was the teacher attacked?

On February 13, 2026, the students went to West Africa Senior High School during school hours to visit their girlfriends.

Teye reportedly asked them to leave the classroom, but they refused until he and other teachers forced them off the premises.

Later the same day, the trio returned on motorbikes and a bicycle, confronted the teacher and assaulted him.

Teye sustained a head injury and was treated at the Pantang Government Hospital.

Police arrested the students on February 16, 2026, after which they admitted the offences in their caution statements.

This incident came as Police arrested five suspects in connection with the assault of Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School in the Kwaebibirim Municipality.

Mahama condemns attacks on Ghanaian teachers

In February, President John Mahama condemned recent attacks on Ghanaian teachers across the country.

Speaking at the Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers on January 5, he urged swift action against persons who attack teachers in the country.

President John Mahama condemns attacks on Ghanaian teachers after a Kade SHS educator was assaulted for preventing cheating. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The president also expressed concerns over the poor handling of the incident at Kade, saying he was disappointed that the students had not faced formal disciplinary action for their assault on the teacher.

"The unfortunate thing is that the matter went to the police station, and the parents of the students went to the police, and they said they settled the matter amicably," he added.

Mahama called the students' actions criminal and felt they should have been booked for the incident.

Konongo Wesley SHS students attack teachers

YEN.com.gh reported that the 2025 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination turned chaotic at Wesley Senior High School, at Konongo in the Ashanti Region, after some students rioted.

They attacked teachers for being too strict with the Christian Religious Studies exam invigilation.

The angry candidates pelted stones and sachet water, causing the teachers to run for their dear lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh