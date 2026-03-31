A section of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly been overtaken by a swarm of bees, causing alarm among students and staff

Students on campus have been strongly urged to avoid the affected area near Casely Hayford Block until authorities safely remove the bees, prioritising safety

Earlier reports from Wawase in Agona Swedru indicate a three-year-old boy tragically lost his life during a bee attack, while nine others sustained injuries

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A section of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus has been taken over by a swarm of bees, prompting warnings to students to avoid the affected area.

Swarm of bees disrupts the KNUST campus, prompting warnings for students near Casely Hayford Block. Image credit: iStock, VOKLIVE/X

Source: UGC

Reports spotted by YEN.com.gh indicate that the bees have settled around the Casely Hayford Block, causing panic among students and staff in the vicinity.

The development was first highlighted on X by popular educational content creator, @Thevokofficial, who shared updates about the situation.

In the post, @Thevokofficial wrote:

"A swarm of bees has taken over a section of the KNUST campus and is attacking students in areas around the Casely Hayford Block. Students are advised to avoid the area until further notice."

Authorities and campus security teams are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, assessing the safest way to remove the bees without putting anyone at risk. Students have been urged to remain vigilant and steer clear of the affected zones while the response teams handle the infestation.

The incident has sparked online discussions among the KNUST community, with many sharing their experiences and calling for timely intervention to ensure student safety.

Read the X details below.

3-year-old boy dies in bee attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a bee attack that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and left nine others injured in Wawase, a community in Agona Swedru.

The young victim, Christopher Amponsah, died after the attack by a large swarm on March 20.

GhanaWeb reported that the incident has since shaken the entire Agona West Municipality, raising fresh concerns as similar attacks continue to occur across the region.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation confirmed that 10 residents were affected by the attack.

The nine survivors are responding to treatment.

Bee Attack Turns Fatal Again: 3-Year-Old Dies After Latest Incident, 9 Others Injured

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service also helped control the swarm.

In response to the incident, local authorities have issued a public safety advisory, urging residents to stay away from suspected bee hives and promptly report unusual bee activity to NADMO or the Fire Service.

Most recently, A 21-year-old final-year student at the A.M.E Zion Senior High School in the Central Region died after being attacked by bees on the school premises.

The deceased, Emmanuella Quainoo, had enrolled at the private school for remedial classes to improve her science scores following an earlier WASSCE attempt.

What should you do if attacked by bees?

According to Agrilife Extension, some key things you should do when attacked by bees are:

Run and get to shelter as quickly as you can.

Once you’ve escaped the swarm, remove any stingers from your skin as soon as possible

Seek medical attention immediately, especially if you experience hives, swelling around the throat or face, or difficulty breathing.

Past bee attacks

Most notably, on December 14, 2025, one person died following a bee attack on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region after a campaign programme.

The deceased was a chief who was riding a motorbike when he was attacked.

The attack occurred shortly after the party concluded its campaign activities in readiness for the scheduled Kpandai election rerun, which has since been suspended by the Supreme Court.

On December 12, a bee attack has reportedly left two people paralysed, with five others, including a chief, hospitalised in Afram Plains North, causing varying degrees of injury.

A bee attack at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region left two people paralysed

Source: Getty Images

Several victims of the bee attack were reportedly rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic in the Eastern Region for treatment.

Some of the victims were later transferred to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment. Among the victims was the purported chief of the area.

Bees attack BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that a swarm of wild bees attacked candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Wa School for the Deaf centre on June 13.

This attack left two students injured and disrupted the exam sitting.

The incident occurred shortly after the English-language paper when staff from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) pruned a tree near the examination centre, disturbing a beehive.

Source: YEN.com.gh