The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru, has called on contractors and engineers to prioritise safety in the construction of public buildings

The King of Accra, further urged engineers to assess other structures within the school to ensure they are safe and free from structural defects

His remarks followed a visit to Newtown Experimental School, where a three-storey building collapsed, resulting in casualties and injuries

The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru, has called on contractors and engineers handling government projects to strictly adhere to safety standards when constructing public buildings.

He made the call during a visit to Newtown Experimental School, where an abandoned three-storey building recently collapsed, trapping dozens of people and claiming lives.

The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru visited the site of the Newtown Experimental School building collapse to assess the situation and offer his condolences Photo credit: Newghanatourism/Instagram

Source: UGC

The King of Accra expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the tragedy.

He stressed the need for professionals in the construction sector to uphold high ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

Nii Teiko Tsuru further urged engineers to conduct thorough structural assessments of other buildings within the school to determine their safety and prevent any potential risks to students and staff.

He also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment in the hospital and extended his sympathies to all affected families.

Watch the Kings' humble appeal to engineers here:

Survivor details how he escaped from rubble

Mr Abdul Kadiri Braimah, a survivor of the tragic building collapse at Newtown Experimental School in Accra, has recounted his narrow escape and the terrifying moments leading up to the incident.

A survivor of the tragic building collapse at Newtown Experimental School in Accra recounts his narrow escape. Photo credit: AdomOnline/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Braimah, who works as a security guard at the school and resides on the premises, said he was on the third floor of the structure with a friend preparing a meal when the building suddenly gave way.

According to him, there were no warning signs before the collapse.

He described the incident as extremely sudden, stating that the entire structure came down within four seconds, leaving no time for anyone to react or escape.

He explained that he was fortunate to have landed on top of the rubble, with only a few pieces of debris falling on him.

As a result, he sustained minor injuries to his foot. However, his friend, who was with him at the time, suffered cuts to his head and other parts of his body.

Braimah attributed his survival to divine intervention, noting that several others were not as fortunate and lost their lives in the tragedy.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Henry Quartey's controversy at building collapse scene

In an earlier report YEN.com.gh reported that the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, had expressed disappointment over how some national security operatives treated him at the scene of the school building collapse in Accra Newtown.

Speaking to the media, Quartey said he had only visited the accident scene as a former MP for Ayawaso Central to assist in the rescue of the victims.

He accused security personnel of politicising the rescue efforts at the disaster site.

Source: YEN.com.gh