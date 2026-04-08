The Ghana Education Service has addressed trending claims about Headmaster Eric Ahinakwa’s demotion, clarifying that it is not linked to the MrBeast school project

In an official statement, GES explained the facts behind the headmaster’s rank reduction, sparking widespread conversation online and among education watchers

A Senior High School graduate has shared his choice to work instead of pursuing university, saying higher education does not guarantee success

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has addressed reports regarding the demotion of Eric Ahinakwa, headmaster of Mante D/A Basic School, clarifying that the action is unrelated to the high-profile MrBeast school project.

Ghana Education Service clarifies Eric Ahinakwa's demotion is not related to MrBeast school project. Image credit: OSY/TikTok, MrBeast/YouTube

Source: UGC

In a statement reportedly released on April 7, 2026, GES emphasised that the school’s collaboration with American YouTuber MrBeast and his partner organisations fully complied with all rules and regulations.

The service confirmed the project had the support of both the District Education Directorate and the District Assembly.

"The matter relating to the alleged demotion of the Headmaster of Mante D/A Basic School is in no way connected to the MrBeast project or their partner groups. The project is fully compliant with all Ghana Education Service rules, regulations, and procedures," the statement read.

GES further urged the public to disregard any claims suggesting that the headmaster’s reduction in rank was linked to the project.

Read the full statement in the TikTok video below.

The clarification follows comments by Eric Ahinakwa, who, in an interview with OSY TV, expressed confusion and disappointment over his demotion.

According to him, he had anticipated commendation for overseeing the school project and contributing to the realisation of MrBeast’s philanthropic initiative.

"I played my part in making the project a success. I did not expect a reduction in rank, which has also affected my salary," Ahinakwa said.

"I don’t know the reason. I haven’t done anything wrong. I just don’t understand why I was demoted. You can see me laughing, but inside I’m hurting. If I tell you how much my salary has been reduced, my sister, you would be surprised," he shared his part of the story.

The statement from GES, however, aims to clear any misconceptions surrounding the headmaster’s career progression, affirming that the MrBeast project remains in full compliance with Ghanaian education regulations.

Watch the full interview with headmaster Eric Ahinakwa in the YouTube video below.

SHS graduate chooses work over university

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 17-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate shared his thoughts about furthering education, and that has got many talking on social media.

The young man said he completed St Peter's Senior High School (SHS). The school, popularly known as PERSCO, is a Category A Roman Catholic boys' school in Nkwatia Kwahu, Eastern Region.

In a video on X, the young man who is working as a security guard at an eatery said he's working to make money and fend for himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh