A Senior High School (SHS) graduate working as a security guard in Accra said he would not further his education but rather find ways to make money

The 17-year-old graduate said even though his WASSCE result would secure him admission in the university, he did not have the funds to continue

Ghanaians on social media who watched his video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

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A 17-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate shared his thoughts about furthering education, and that has got many talking on social media.

The young man said he completed St Peter's Senior High School (SHS). The school, popularly known as PERSCO, is a Category A Roman Catholic boys' school in Nkwatia Kwahu, Eastern Region.

An SHS leaver chooses to work for money over furthering his education. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the young man who is working as a security guard at an eatery said he's working to make money and fend for himself.

"That is how life is. In Accra, if you don't work, you won't eat."

When asked why he was not in school and what his educational plans are, the young man said he came to Accra to make money. He added that even though his result from the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was good, he does not have the money to continue.

"My WASSCE result was good. I'll easily gain admission to the university with my results, but there is no money."

"Currently, furthering my education will not bring me money. You can't keep furthering your education at the detriment of making money. Too much schooling doesn’t bring money. Completing JHS or SHS is enough," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to SHS leaver's thoughts on education

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@fogjohnson said:

"Tertiary education is not a skill. PhD holders saf no dey get job. SHS graduate with IT skills sef dey make am pass tertiary people."

@KwabenaOpoku4GH wrote:

"That's why you see a lot of Ghanaians travel overseas, and the only job they are able to get is a security guard job."

@ironbuild_eli9 said:

"Nothing will make me believe that education is a scam just find grace. I’ve seen a lot of people do well from opportunities that met them fit because they were educated. I’ve seen others make it on the street, and what I can say is success is not a one-way town.

@gilbertmahama wrote:

"Let’s see his grades first. Academic motivation doesn’t die just like that."

@um_Redlyfe said:

"Powerful perspective. 💭 Sometimes the system doesn’t guarantee that more schooling equals financial success. Real-world opportunities, skills, and timing can matter just as much—if not more—than degrees."

@kwa77716 wrote:

"That perspective reflects real-life pressures, opportunities, and choices often shape decisions beyond just education."

@quophiappiah said:

"Interesting thoughts. Who said you only go to school because of making money at the end of the day?"

A Ghanaian boy who excelled in the 2024 WASSCE appeals for help to pay his school fees at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @Connect Images/Getty Image @Wendy Ofori Boatema/Facebook

Source: UGC

Boy seeks help to pay fees

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a brilliant SHS graduate appealed for financial support to further his education at the University of Ghana.

He excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) last year and was admitted to the University of Ghana to study further.

However, the student explained that he needed to pay GH¢8,666 before the February 8 deadline and has appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to help him.

Source: YEN.com.gh