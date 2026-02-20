The elderly man who works as a security guard at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital recounted what led a young man to assault him

According to the security guard, he was only doing his job when the young man became impatient and punched and pushed him to the floor

Social media users who heard him recount the incident condemned the young man and wished the security guard a speedy recovery

The security officer who was assaulted at Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) has recounted what led to the confrontation and subsequent assault, which made him collapse.

According to the elderly man, he was performing a routine closing exercise that usually takes place at the hospital around 6:30 pm. He said he waited for his commander to come before he started the routine.

The man who was speaking to Accra-based GhOne TV said that when he started the closing exercise, he realised a young man was standing at the entrance and asked to move aside so he could close the door.

He continued that his request got the young man angry. The security guard said the young man warned him to be careful or he would beat him. Even though a bystander attempted to calm the situation, the young man did not yield.

He punched and pushed the elderly security guard to the floor. The officer then fell and struck his head on the ground, which left him unconscious. The security guard said when he gained consciousness, he was lying on a hospital bed.

Netizens condemn attack on security guard

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Is_me02 said:

"The family of the victim has to sue the hospital and the guy involved in this."

@_kelvinfcb wrote:

"Chale, the officer was just doing his work, and this guy went off like that 😩 Hope the officer recovers quickly."

@web3gurru said:

"Person dey collect 400 sana collect beatings on top hmmmm not fair at all."

@GabbySirh wrote:

"Charley, what the guy did is not right at all and must be dealt with ✍️. But one thing I noticed is that the security men you see in front of shops and companies are very old men who are not fit for such jobs but it’s all because of poverty and trying to be responsible at home, hmm, may we all be great 🙏."

@Kojo_junior10 said:

"Ei, this is painful. The man was simply doing his routine work, and it turned into something that left him unconscious. Sometimes a small misunderstanding shouldn’t end in violence like this. I just pray he recovers fully, and we all learn to slow down and treat each other with more respect. 🙏."

@JakeJake659641 wrote:

"Temperament has to always be managed very well at all times. This young man nearly landed himself in serious trouble."

@sampson__brak said:

"Assaulting a security officer is unacceptable, and he must be held accountable."

@iamwizgh wrote:

"Oh, but some people too. How can you do this to you popee. If eno be money like this, no go fi happen. Also, it’s better they give him nothing shift, let the strong guys do the sacking."

