Recently

recruited teachers in Ghana will receive 16 months of salary arrears in four instalments

Payments scheduled between May and August 2026 ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency

Protests over delayed salaries spark ongoing concerns among teacher unions and new educators

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The Ghana Education Service has confirmed that salary arrears for eligible newly recruited teachers covering 16 months will be paid in four instalments.

The payment will be made between May and August 2026.

Ghana Education Service Secures Approval for Payment of Salary Arrears to New Teachers

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the service said the Ministry of Finance granted approval for the payment of outstanding arrears associated with the utilisation of the 2024 financial clearance.

The arrears from August 2024 to November 2025 will be disbursed by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The statement also indicated that the payment will follow a structured schedule.

“This structured approach is to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the disbursement process."

Eligible staff include teachers recruited under the 2024 financial clearance whose salaries were delayed due to administrative and budgetary processes. Regional Directors have been directed to inform all Heads of Schools, who are expected to communicate directly with affected staff.

The issue of delayed salary arrears for newly recruited teachers has been a recurring challenge in Ghana’s education sector, often sparking protests and complaints from teacher unions.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers have repeatedly called for the timely release of financial clearances and the prompt payment of arrears to prevent financial distress among young teachers.

Source: YEN.com.gh