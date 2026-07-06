Former NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen publicly called on Kennedy Agyapong to leave the party rather than continue threatening it

Obiri Boahen expressed growing party fatigue over Agyapong's repeated attacks following his failed 2028 presidential primary bid

While other party leaders have petitioned for Agyapong's dismissal, Obiri Boahen urged the disciplinary committee to pursue dialogue first

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Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen has publicly called on former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong to leave the party if he is unwilling to cease his threats and disruptive behaviour.

Speaking on Okay FM, Obiri Boahen said personal grievances must not be weaponised against an entire political organisation, urging Agyapong to either commit to the party or walk away altogether.

Nana Obiri Boahen calls Kennedy Agyapong’s bluff, asks him to quit the NPP. Photo credit: Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen made clear that patience within party ranks has worn thin.

"We are saying that Ken, as an adult says, if the water rises above the frog, it makes noise. Now we are tired, Ken today this, tomorrow that, we are tired of you,. just leave the party and go, that's all," he said.

He added: "But if he feels he is tired, then he should just leave and stop the threats. We don't live in a group and behave this way. If you want to go, you can go; if you want to stay, you can stay."

Despite his frustration, Obiri Boahen stopped short of calling for Agyapong's expulsion. He stated that should the disciplinary committee seek his input, he would recommend dialogue over dismissal.

"If the disciplinary committee asks for my opinion, I won't recommend sacking him. Instead, they should talk things out," he said.

What triggered tensions in NPP

The internal rift deepened after Agyapong's unsuccessful bid at the NPP's 2028 presidential primary.

Following his defeat, he made a series of public threats to expose damaging secrets within the party, a move that senior figures have viewed as a serious breach of party loyalty.

Several party leaders have since petitioned the NPP's disciplinary committee, seeking his removal from the organisation.

Obiri Boahen's intervention reflects a split in opinion within the party, with some pushing for outright dismissal while others, like himself, favour a measured approach to resolving the dispute.

Ken’s future with NPP in limbo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong’s future in the NPP had been cast into doubt after his brother claimed he has left the party.

The disclosure comes amid mounting petitions seeking disciplinary action over his recent criticisms of party leadership and concerns about the Afari Hospital.

Ken is yet to officially speak on the claims by his brother, leaving uncertainty over his status and next political move.

Source: YEN.com.gh