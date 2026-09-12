A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s 2026 NSMQ champion Kekeli Afudego has resurfaced online

The brilliant student was captured confidently presenting Ghana’s afternoon weather forecast during his primary school days

The video has impressed many people following PRESEC’s historic ninth NSMQ victory

A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz champion, Kekeli Afudego, presenting a weather forecast has surfaced on social media.

RESEC’s Kekeli displays confidence while presenting a weather forecast on live TV as a child. Image credit: NSMQ & VOK Live

Source: UGC

The video, which dates back to his primary school days at North Hills International School, captured a young Kekeli standing confidently before a map of Ghana.

Introducing himself and his school, he announced that he would be presenting the afternoon weather forecast. He proceeded to mention several cities and their expected temperatures while pointing to their locations on the map.

Kekeli confidently presents weather report

Despite his young age at the time, Kekeli spoke clearly and maintained his composure throughout the presentation. He moved from one part of the country to another, mentioning places including Navrongo, Tamale, Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi.

His delivery, confidence and ability to remember the details of the forecast made the presentation remarkable.

The resurfaced footage has offered Ghanaians a glimpse into his early academic development and public-speaking ability. A copy of the childhood weather presentation was also shared by VOK Live.

Kekeli helps PRESEC make history

Years after the primary school presentation, Kekeli rose to national prominence as a member of PRESEC Legon’s victorious 2026 NSMQ team.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The school defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in the grand finale, scoring 40 points to secure a record-extending ninth title.

The childhood video has excited social media users, with many admiring how Kekeli’s confidence and intelligence were evident long before his remarkable NSMQ achievement.

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh