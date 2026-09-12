Childhood Video of PRESEC’s NSMQ Champion Kekeli Afudego Presenting Weather Forecast on Live TV
- A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s 2026 NSMQ champion Kekeli Afudego has resurfaced online
- The brilliant student was captured confidently presenting Ghana’s afternoon weather forecast during his primary school days
- The video has impressed many people following PRESEC’s historic ninth NSMQ victory
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A childhood video of PRESEC Legon’s 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz champion, Kekeli Afudego, presenting a weather forecast has surfaced on social media.
The video, which dates back to his primary school days at North Hills International School, captured a young Kekeli standing confidently before a map of Ghana.
Introducing himself and his school, he announced that he would be presenting the afternoon weather forecast. He proceeded to mention several cities and their expected temperatures while pointing to their locations on the map.
Kekeli confidently presents weather report
Despite his young age at the time, Kekeli spoke clearly and maintained his composure throughout the presentation. He moved from one part of the country to another, mentioning places including Navrongo, Tamale, Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi.
His delivery, confidence and ability to remember the details of the forecast made the presentation remarkable.
The resurfaced footage has offered Ghanaians a glimpse into his early academic development and public-speaking ability. A copy of the childhood weather presentation was also shared by VOK Live.
Kekeli helps PRESEC make history
Years after the primary school presentation, Kekeli rose to national prominence as a member of PRESEC Legon’s victorious 2026 NSMQ team.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The school defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in the grand finale, scoring 40 points to secure a record-extending ninth title.
The childhood video has excited social media users, with many admiring how Kekeli’s confidence and intelligence were evident long before his remarkable NSMQ achievement.
NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.
"Same faces": PRESEC’s Jesse Kekeli and Jason make epic comeback from 2025 NSMQ exit to 2026 triumph
The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.
Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.