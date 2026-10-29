University of Cape Coast announced a hybrid matriculation ceremony for fresh regular, distance and sandwich students across two academic years

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, starting at 8:30 am at the SGS Auditorium on campus

Students attending from halls of residence, satellite campuses and CODE study centres will follow the event in hybrid mode

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced a hybrid matriculation ceremony for fresh students from both the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic years, scheduled to take place on Friday, November 6, 2026.

UCC announces plans to hold a hybrid matriculation as dates and other details emerge. Image credit: UCC, zamrznutitonovi/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement, made by the university on October 29, 2026, covers fresh regular, distance and sandwich students.

The event will be held at the SGS Auditorium beginning at 8:30 am.

UCC hybrid matriculation format and broadcast details

Given the dual-mode nature of the ceremony, UCC will broadcast proceedings live across several platforms to accommodate students who cannot attend in person.

These include ATL FM 100.5 MHz, LIVE TV UCC, and the university's official Facebook page.

Students participating remotely from the university's Halls of Residence, UCC Satellite Campuses, and all CODE Study Centres have been directed to be seated by 8:00 am, thirty minutes before the ceremony begins.

The Facebook post below contains UCC's official statement.

What the ceremony covers

The matriculation will formally induct fresh students into the university community for two consecutive academic years, reflecting the institution's effort to clear any backlog and bring all incoming cohorts into the fold under one unified event.

UCC's adoption of a hybrid format allows the university to extend the reach of the ceremony beyond the physical auditorium, ensuring that students based at satellite locations and distance learning centres across the country can participate fully in the occasion.

UCC postpones the reopening date for distance education Level 100 freshers to November 23, 2026, as it completes 2026/2027 admissions, with online orientation planned. Image credit: UCC

Source: UGC

UCC postpones reopening date for some students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) pushed back the resumption date for a specific group of incoming students, citing unfinished administrative work in the admissions process.

In an official notice dated October 29, 2026, the university announced that Level 100 students enrolled in the College of Distance Education (CODE) would no longer resume on November 1, 2026, as previously scheduled.

Their new reopening date has been set for November 23, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh