University of Cape Coast Announces Hybrid Matriculation for 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 Students
- University of Cape Coast announced a hybrid matriculation ceremony for fresh regular, distance and sandwich students across two academic years
- The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, starting at 8:30 am at the SGS Auditorium on campus
- Students attending from halls of residence, satellite campuses and CODE study centres will follow the event in hybrid mode
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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced a hybrid matriculation ceremony for fresh students from both the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic years, scheduled to take place on Friday, November 6, 2026.
The announcement, made by the university on October 29, 2026, covers fresh regular, distance and sandwich students.
The event will be held at the SGS Auditorium beginning at 8:30 am.
UCC hybrid matriculation format and broadcast details
Given the dual-mode nature of the ceremony, UCC will broadcast proceedings live across several platforms to accommodate students who cannot attend in person.
These include ATL FM 100.5 MHz, LIVE TV UCC, and the university's official Facebook page.
Students participating remotely from the university's Halls of Residence, UCC Satellite Campuses, and all CODE Study Centres have been directed to be seated by 8:00 am, thirty minutes before the ceremony begins.
The Facebook post below contains UCC's official statement.
What the ceremony covers
The matriculation will formally induct fresh students into the university community for two consecutive academic years, reflecting the institution's effort to clear any backlog and bring all incoming cohorts into the fold under one unified event.
UCC's adoption of a hybrid format allows the university to extend the reach of the ceremony beyond the physical auditorium, ensuring that students based at satellite locations and distance learning centres across the country can participate fully in the occasion.
UCC postpones reopening date for some students
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) pushed back the resumption date for a specific group of incoming students, citing unfinished administrative work in the admissions process.
In an official notice dated October 29, 2026, the university announced that Level 100 students enrolled in the College of Distance Education (CODE) would no longer resume on November 1, 2026, as previously scheduled.
Their new reopening date has been set for November 23, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh