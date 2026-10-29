The University of Cape Coast announced the postponement in an official notice released on October 29, 2026

CODE Level 100 freshers were originally expected to resume on November 1, 2026, but will now return later in the month

UCC cited the need to complete the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic year as the reason for the change

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has pushed back the resumption date for a specific group of incoming students, citing unfinished administrative work in the admissions process.

UCC postpones the reopening date for distance education Level 100 freshers to November 23, 2026, as it completes 2026/2027 admissions, with online orientation planned. Image credit: UCC

Source: UGC

In an official notice dated October 29, 2026, the university announced that Level 100 students enrolled in the College of Distance Education (CODE) would no longer resume on November 1, 2026, as previously scheduled.

Their new reopening date has been set for November 23, 2026.

Why UCC postponed the CODE Freshers' resumption

The institution stated that the postponement was necessary to allow the College adequate time to finalise its admissions process for the 2026/2027 academic year.

No further details were provided regarding the specific stages of the process still pending.

Alongside the revised resumption date, UCC confirmed that an online orientation programme for the incoming freshers would run from November 23 to November 27, 2026.

Students were advised to take note of the updated timeline and begin preparing accordingly.

The official notice read in part:

"This is to inform all College of Distance Education Level 100 students (Freshers) that the reopening date for the 2026/2027 academic year, originally scheduled for 1st November 2026, has been postponed to 23rd November, 2026."

The university acknowledged that the change could cause disruption for affected students.

"We regret any inconvenience this postponement may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the notice stated.

Freshers are urged to monitor official UCC communication channels for further updates ahead of the new resumption date.

The Facebook post below contains UCC's official notice.

Prof Amegah, seven others put UCC on map

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) celebrated eight of its faculty members for being ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier rankings.

UCC shared the news on its official social media pages, congratulating the academics on the global recognition.

Released annually by Stanford University and publisher Elsevier, the list ranks researchers based on the citation impact of their published work.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh