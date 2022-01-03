It was all excitement for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson and her family over the weekend.

The minister's son, Ato Koomson married the love of his life on new year’s eve in a colorful and traditional wedding.

Ato Koomson married his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in a lovely ceremony that was attended by a few selected people.

According to Fuseini Salifu Kasoa Zongo who shared photos from the ceremony on Facebook, the ceremony took place on Friday, December 31.

He added that the couple will hold a white wedding ceremony to complete their marriage. The white wedding is expected to come off on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The photos from the wedding show a lovely mix kente fabric and wedding settings.

