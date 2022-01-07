Prophet Opambour's wife, Mrs Mavis Adarkwah-Yiadom, has turned a year older today, January 7, 2022

Mrs Adarkwa-Yiadom has shared stunning photos on social media in celebration of her new milestone

The photos of Opambour's wife have her showing a high sense of fashion in expensive-looking outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mrs Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom, the wife of popular prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom a.k.a. Prophet One or Opambour, has released stunning photos online.

Today, January 7, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the wife of the founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Kumasi.

It is in celebration of her new age that Mrs Adarkwa Yiadom decided to show off her beauty by dropping photos on her Instagram page.

Opambour's wife Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom celebrates her birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show her posing in different expensive-looking dresses at different locations.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing the photos, Opambour's wife wished herself a happy birthday while thanking God for everything for all the things in her life.

"Yeah is my birthday....HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME..I THANK GOD FOR EVERYTHING," she capitooned the photos.

See the photos as shared on Instagram below:

Opambour surprises beautiful wife with brand new V8 Land Cruiser in video

The birthday of Mrs Adarkwa-Yiadom comes just a few weeks after her husband gifted her a brand new car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet 1 was seen in the company of others readying themselves for the surprise presentation.

Mrs Adarkwa-Yiadom, popularly referred to as Opambourwaa, was then called in and presented with the fresh car which happened to be a Land Cruiser V8.

After being presented the car, Opambourwaa could not hold her joy as she was seen jumping around in excitement over her new car.

She was spotted wearing a green dress as she jumped around with some people watching on.

Videos drop as actress Jackie Appiah buys a plush Trasacco mansion with a swimming pool

In other news on YEN.com.gh, star actress Jackie Appiah has reportedly bought a new house at the plush Trasacco estate, near East Legon in Accra.

According to Nigeria-based gossip blogger Cutie Juls, Jackie moved into the Trasacco in the latter part of December 2021.

Days after the news of Jackie's mansion emerged, videos of the actress' new home have surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh