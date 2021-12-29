2021 came with many challenges that got the world hooked on and bonded us together

From dance moves to mimicking speeches, this year has really had a toll on us in terms of challenges

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some of the challenges that got people excited

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The year 2021 came with its ups and downs, exciting moments and times that people would want to quickly forget due to how things turned out.

Chief among some of the exciting things that graced the year were the many challenges that went viral and got people dancing their hearts out.

From climbing stacks of crates to bending down low to show off dance moves, 2021 came with hundreds of challenges.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some of the challenges that caught the eyes of many and got the whole world dancing.

Photos of Kidi, Crates and Cecilia Marfo. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Dorime

The song sang by Ameno many years ago managed to find its way onto many ears and minds in 2021 after it became attached to 'occultism' and black magic. It was played in many scenes where people were seen displaying affluence.

2. Dorime Amapiano version

Ghana-US music producer Nektunez got the whole world dancing when he added a touch of Africa to the already-existing Dorime song. Many people used the song in their dance and formation dance videos

3. Touch It

The song by Kidi got the whole world "shutting up and bending over" while showing off their dance moves for all to see. Superstars as well as ordinary Joes made the song a worldwide hit.

4. Crate Challenge

Going down as one of the most dangerous challenges ever in 2021 and challenges before it, the crate challenge got people both worried and excited at the same time.

The challenge saw people climbing stacks of milk or beer crates to see who could ascend and descend without falling.

A Ghanaian man managed to set a worldwide record as he was adjudged the one to have successfully ascended and descended the highest stack of crates.

5. What Shawa Say

Local gospel songstress Cecilia Marfo got the whole of Ghana in stitches after she dropped her own rendition of the What Shall I Say Unto The Lord popular gospel song. Apart from singing the lyrics of the song wrongly, Cecilia made a lady nicknamed Fire trend everywhere.

Many stars including Efia Odo and Nadia Buari got on the challenge and dropped their own renditions as well.

6. Ameno Amapiano Remix

The song which has popularly been christened "You Want To Bamba" was produced by Ghanaian-US producer Nektunez. It appears it came just in time for Christmas because it is definitely the jam of the season.

Source: YEN.com.gh