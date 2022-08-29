Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has opened up about her educational life and revealed that fear of failing B.E.C.E stopped her from schooling

Obaapa Christy, in an interesting interview with Rainbow Radio, spoke about her plans to pursue her educational ambitions once more

The positive veteran musician expressed confidence in achieving what she could not achieve in her younger days

Ace gospel musician Obaapa Christy, in an interview with Rainbow Radio, opened up about the challenges she faced during her school days.

Obaapa Christy said the fear of failure stopped her from achieving her full potential in school.

According to her, she was not the brightest student, and with that in mind, she found it difficult to participate in the Basic Education Certificate Exam.

The gospel musician mentioned that she felt she would fail the exam and avoided participating in it. Obaapa Christy expressed regret in her decision and said she plans on going back to school.

Obaapa, in the interview, touched on how important schooling is. She noted that her lack of education has, however, not stopped her from attaining success in life.

She thanked God for being able to help others and make big strides in life despite not attaining the highest level of education.

Obaapa is poised to attain success in her academic life and stated that one of her biggest strengths is in mathematics and drawing. She finally added:

If God had blessed people because of their higher education, I would not be where I am today. God gave me something, and that is what I have done all these years

