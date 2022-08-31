Fella Makafui's daughter Island Frimpong turned 2 recently and had a plush birthday party thrown for her in celebration of her big day

A video from the birthday party caused a stir on social media as Island was seen shying away from cutting her birthday cake

The video was met with mixed reactions on social media as many folks felt the little girl was being compelled against her will to cut the cake

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was a happy mother on August 30 2022, as her only daughter, Island Frimpong, turned 2 on the day.

Fella threw an adorable plush party for her little girl and had friends and family at the event. A video from the party surfaced, which had folks on social media talking.

In the video, Island was presented with a big, beautiful birthday cake. Fella and some friends aided her in cutting the cake.

The birthday girl, however, did not seem interested and shied away from holding the knife. They tried several times to get her to cut her cake, but she turned away and clenched onto her mother's dress in disagreement.

The video was met with mixed reactions by netizens who felt Island was being forced to cut the cake.

Social Media Reactions

akuapapabi64 found the whole arrangement strange:

They were scaring her with their wigs an heavy make up lol having kids rather surround her would have made the cake cutting simple koraaWas it an adults birthday party?

ransford_official also said:

How people just force their kids these days to celebrate their birthday

alyce__ant also reacted:

Isn’t this confusing the child,look at her face,I don’t think she understands what’s going on

obaa.kayy expressed concern:

2yrs old cutting her cake but surrounded by adults, why won’t the girl be confused,, so what was the pint of inviting kids….

