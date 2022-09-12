Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie, in an interview with Fire Stick, threw shots at journalists who criticise rappers for not going global

Sarkodie threw shade at media personalities who have not progressed in their careers and said they have no moral right to chastise musicians

The rapper's comments enraged some media personalities and sparked debate on social media, with many Ghanaians defending Sarkodie

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Michael Owusu Addo, known in rap circles as Sarkodie, has caused a massive stir and sparked debate on social media with some comments he made.

Sarkodie hardly grants interviews but made an exception when he sat with controversial fashion critic Fire Stick in a one-on-one interview.

Sarkodie photos Source: sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In the conversation with Fire Stick, Sarkodie threw shade at Ghanaian journalists and said they had no moral right to criticise musicians who are unable to make a career breakthrough on the international scene if the journalists themselves have not made it to international media houses like the BBC.

According to the rapper, it is not just the effort of musicians that is going to take the industry forward. He said the efforts of media personalities in high places also count. Hence, journalists should also strive to better themselves and get to high places to lend a helping hand to musicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His comments did not sit right with media personalities like Kumasi-based radio show host, Dj slim, as he lashed out at the rapper on social media. Sarkodie's comments sparked an interesting debate on social media.

Social Media Reactions

kofi_boama agreed with Sark:

That’s true. That’s what shatta always say that some of the Ghanaian journalists don’t even deserve to talk about any artist when they themselves have done nothing to improve artists.

michael_kissi1 also agreed:

He said and I quote "You don't have any moral right to say Ghanaian artist for move " which is very true

prince_charisma also wrote:

What have they as GH presenters also done to propagate Ghana’s music outside , they should go and sit down somewhere

In other news, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, was woken up by her kids in the middle of the night requesting pizza in a hilarious video.

The perplexed mother wondered where she was going to get pizza at that odd hour and refused their request.

The two little kids were not pleased and rained their foreign accents on their mother while requesting something else.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh